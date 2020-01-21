The men of Mount Royal are back on track.

Cougar Hockey earned his first sweep in four attempts that date back to the end of November after he pushed aside the Regina Cougars last weekend.

Mount Royal improves to a 13-7-2 record on the way to the next weekend against the last place Lethbridge Pronghorns.

MRU avoided a fright on Friday night when it blew a 3-0 lead over Regina, who rushed back and forced two extra frames before Mount Royal rookie Connor Blake rescued his Cougars during a power-over-three extension.

MRU sophomore student Ryley Lindgren reached his team-leading 12th goal of the season before rookie and former Calgary Hitmen Andrew Fyten scored his fourth of the year to gain an early 2-0 lead in the first period.

Third-year Josh Bly found the back of the season for the first time this season during the second frame to extend the lead to 3-0 before Regina scored two goals in the second half of the period to bridge the gap.

Regina eventually organized the competition early in the third period to force the weekend opener beyond regulation, despite the fact that she became 53-22 at the end of the competition.

The return of Regina was thwarted by former Grand Prairie Storm captain Blake, as his fifth goal of the year MRU earned the much needed extra point.

Netminder Riley Morris stopped 19 pucks on the way to victory.

MRU continued its strong game to complete the sweep of Regina with a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Two goals in each period along with six different scorers secured the 13th victory of Mount Royal of the season to move only two points from third place occupied by rival Calgary Dinos.

Second year Lindgren reached his second in as many nights before former Hitmen and MRU senior Connor Rankin doubled a lead in the first first period.

Regina cut the lead in half a second in the second frame, but blueliner Kade Jensen and Connor Chartier brought their third and ninth season in a row and brought the score to 4-1.

OT hero Blake and Bly completed the scoring for MRU in the third.

Sophomore goalkeeper Morris followed his example with a strong performance with a 21-save outing to improve to an 8-2-1 record of the year with a 2.80 GAA and .892 save percentage.

HOCKEY FOR LADIES

It hurt.

Mount Royal dropped to the last play-off spot in Canada West after being swept by the Regina Cougars last weekend.

MRU falls to a 9-12-1-0 and is one point away from the fifth and three from the fourth.

They fell 2-1 in a tightly controversial match that started with a trend of a bad show in the attack.

MRU threw only 10 pucks on the net during Friday’s game.

Mount Royal fell 2-0 after two periods before it saw a comeback from the third period fall short after Norwegian and MRU rookie Emma Bergesen defeated the lead in half of 7:58 in the final frame with her third of the year.

Oswego State transfer and Cougar’s rookie Cassie Shokar stopped 22 shots during the losing effort and falls to a 4-4 record but still has a stellar 1.19 GAA and .953 savings percentage.

MRU failed to find a spark for the second night in a row when they turned 2-0 during the return match.

Two power-play markings from Regina over two periods while only seeing 16 MRU shots helped them secure the six points.

Cougar’s rookie Kaitlyn Ross stopped 14 shots during the game and falls to a 5-3 record but still has a remarkable 1.35 GAA and .936 savings percentage.

VOLLEYBALL FOR LADIES

5 Mount Royal organized Canada West powerhouse Thompson Rivers WolfPack after splitting a weekend against the best-ranked volleyball program in the nation in Trinity Western.

Both MRU and TRU fought to a halt because both teams won in the weekend.

The Cougars started the weekend strong with a convincing 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) sweep.

MRU surpassed TRU in every aspect of the field, both collectively and individually.

They earned benefits in murders, blocks, assists, and counts.

Third-year outside batter Haily Roe bore the attack with 14 dead, fourth-year outside batter Cassidy Keukens had a game-high four blocks, while third-year setter Quinn Pelland had game-highs in assists with 34 and excavations with 15.

The Cougars, however, saw the roles turn the next night when they got their fifth loss of the season on Saturday-evening.

MRU were the ones who did not have a single advantage in any category.

They fall to a 13-3 record and remain tied with 13-5 TRU for second place in Canada West.

The WolfPack earned a 3-1 (25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20) victory to split the series.

Cougar’s sophomore middle Dholi Thokbuom contributed 13 deaths and seven blocks during the losing effort. Setter Pelland delivered an impressive 21 assists.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MRU came closer to a playoff spot after they came through with a huge sweep of the Thompson Rivers WolfPack

The Cougars dominated the weekend with 3-0 and 3-1 wins respectively to improve their record to 6-10 and are just a win from a play-off spot.

Friday’s 3-0 consecutive wins (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) showed a balanced team effort.

Cougar senior Trent Mounter carried the load with 13 dead, rookie middle Jace Trimmer placed a game-high four blocks while setter Keal Prince placed a game-high 23 assists.

The Cougars were strong on the other side of the net and blocked TRU 8-1, which was combined with a 39-22 advantage in killing and better playing with the ball, with a 37-22 total in assists.

After dropping the first set on Saturday, the Cougars won the next three to secure their first sweep since November 8-9 and earn a 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25 -22) win.

MRU was again the strongest team and achieved a 53-37 lead in killings led by the 19-murders of the Australian resident Mounter with two aces and three blocks.

His performance was also supported by a 40-assist game from setter Prince and a game-high six blocks from Timmer.

LADIES BASKETBALL

MRU split the weekend against provincial rival Lethbridge Pronghorns during the first encounter of the season.

The Cougars have a 5-9 record and are in seventh place after the weekend.

MRU organized the first half of a home-to-house against the Lethbridge Pronghorns which started with a win of 78-74 on Thursday-evening.

MRU showed one of his best performances of the season on the back of Perth, Australia, native and sophomore Maddison Hooper, who achieved a game-high 23 points. Hooper was off during the win, shooting 8-of-14 including 6-11 from outside the arc.

She was supported with an impressive 15-point performance from Cougar’s rookie Jenika Martens’ attempt by the bench, who shot 5-of-7 in 19 minutes of play along with a 10-point, seven-rebound attempt from Charity Marlatt.

MRU shot an impressive 41 percent of the field, along with 36.4 percent of the three-point line and a stellar 86.4 count of the line.

However, Lethbridge reacted well during the rematch on Saturday with a win of 75-56 to cancel Mount Royal’s victory.

Rookie Martens was MRU’s bright spot again, as the first year a team-high scored 14 points and shoots 6-of-12 off the bench, while guard Abby Gillete was the only MRU starter to make double digits with 12 points, shooting 3-of-5 together with two three hands.

MRU shooting dropped dramatically, with a 37 percent count from the field, 30 percent from the three-point line, and a 66.7 count from the free-throw line.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Cougars fell to 10th place after being swept during the weekend by the Lethbridge Pronghorns 102-93 and 108-79.

MRU saw six of his players add double digits led by the bank’s 20 points from rookie Nate Petrone.

Adam Pahl placed 18 points, Tommy Holt placed 16 while Quinn Taylor, Lincoln Anderson and Matthew Guinto all scored 10.

MRU’s terrible 17.9 percent of the three-point line was an important factor in a wasted strong effort where the team saw 42.9 percent shoot out of the field while 81.5 percent of the line was converted for charity.

A respectable attempt on Saturday night saw the Cougars fail and did not avoid the sweep.

Holt and Petrone each scored a team-high 13 points, but the poor team effort was again the main reason for the shortcomings.

MRU shot only 36 percent off the field, along with a 25 percent count from outside the arc and converted only 68 percent of their free throws compared to 53.3, 35.7, 72 percent counts from Lethbridge that were supported by 36 and 26 designate individual versions.