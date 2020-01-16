Put on your running shoes for Martin House Hospice Care for children and teenagers

Put on your running shoes and collect money this year for Martin House Hospice Care for children and teenagers.

From 10 km to full marathons, Martin House offers the right challenge for everyone who enjoys running – with the opportunity to raise money to support babies, children and adolescents with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice offers places on the Jane Tomlinson Run for all events, including 10 km from Leeds and York, the Leeds Half Marathon and the Yorkshire Marathon. It also has places in the Simplyhealth Great North Run.

Sara Cracknell, fundraiser for events at Martin House, said:

“By participating as a Martin House Runner, your sponsorship helps our care team to support families from local communities and gives them the opportunity to enjoy family time and create special memories together.

“The care we give means so much to families, but we can only do it with the support of the public, as we have to spend most of the £ 9 million we need to run Martin House each year. “

Martin House cares for babies, children and adolescents with life-threatening conditions from West, North and East Yorkshire and supports their families.

Runners who register to support Martin House will receive a donation package to help them reach their sponsorship goal, as well as a Martin House running top. The Martin House team will also be available for participants in runs with a hospitality tent.

To find out more about the running places on offer, contact events@martinhouse.org.uk or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/our-events