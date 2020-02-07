Pussycat Dolls strip on PVC underwear when they release their first single in 10 years – The Sun.

THE Pussycat Dolls have taken off their underwear to celebrate the release of their comeback single.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta carried the equipment for their Single React.

Nicole Scherzinger undresses to celebrate the new SingleCredit: Hunger der Pussycat Dolls

The song will be released today (Friday) after its fans preview the song along with a medley of hits like “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons” on The X Factor: Celebrity Final.

“I’m just so grateful that this actually happens because it will take years,” said Kimberly Wyatt of Hunger magazine after they were photographed by legendary fashion photographer Rankin.

“It feels powerful, it feels exciting, it’s a real determination to fight our unfinished business and do the best job we’ve ever had.”

Ashley Roberts shows off her incredible figure Credit: Hunger

Kimberley Wyatt is happy to be back at girlsCredit: Hunger

Carmit Bachar wears long PVC gloves for the ShootingCredit: Hunger

Jessica Sutta wears a deep body. Credit: Hunger

The Pussycat Dolls wear sexy vinyl outfits to advertise their new single

Last year fans of X Factor: Celebrity were thrilled when The Pussycat Dolls came on stage in a very daring outfit.

The band performed live for the first time in ten years during the final.

Ashley Roberts went on Instagram to present her incredible figure in OutfitCredit: Instagram

Last year, fans were shocked by the outfits of the Pussycat Dolls on X Factor: Celebrity

The dolls looked daring when they were wearing pure bodysuits and PVC on the stage

Judge Nicole, 41, stole the show in a vinyl bikini with a sheer body.

In the meantime, Ashley Roberts (38), Kimberly Wyatt (37), Carmit Bachar (45) and Jessica Sutta (37) looked just as sexy.

Melody Thornton, 35, has not returned to the group.

Pussycat Dolls were very slippery when they appeared on X Factor: Celebrity