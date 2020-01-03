Pusha T raises rumors of an album by Clipse Reunion in 2020

Loading...

2019 was an unexpectedly big year for Clipse, the hip hop duo with Pusha T and No Malice, who have been largely inactive for the past decade and whose last album Til The Casket Drops came out in 2009. Both rappers have given more focus on their solo careers over the past decade, but they reunited on Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King and made guest appearances on “Use This Gospel”.

This new activity of the dormant group speculates about a possible comeback project by the brothers. An unverified Instagram page claiming to be for Re-Up Gang Records (regarding Re-Up Gang, a group with Clipse and Ab-Liva) shared and wrote a photo of Pusha and No Malice as children : "NEW YEAR. NEW CLIPSE ALBUM. 2020 PYREX VISION #reupgang #theclipse # 2020. "Pusha himself took note of the comments to end this rumor and wrote:" Wishful thinking … but we'll definitely see you at Something In The Water. "

Instagram / @ kingpush

None of the malicious people had previously been interested in a full-blown clipse meeting. In a 2016 interview, he said, "I have learned never to never say and I have closed the door to nothing." I really do not know it. In fact, I would like to see Clipse do it. I said it before, my brother and I would definitely make a clown soup out of all these MCs. I know that much now. "

