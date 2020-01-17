Purple Vector W8 Twin Turbo will remind you why the 1980s were great

You don’t see a Vector W8 Twin Turbo being offered every day, so when a bright purple example appears in RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction, you have no choice but to be careful.

The Vector W8 Twin Turbo is arguably the most absurd supercar ever released in the 1980s, from design to engineering choices. In addition, only 17 production examples were produced between 1989 and 1993, further strengthening its reputation as a machine with a crazy appearance which gave a Countach a normal appearance in comparison.

The car you see in the pictures has the serial number 009 and was originally ordered new in 1989. Vector delivered this particular W8 Twin Turbo in late 1991 to its owner, who has kept it in his collection until now.

It has only traveled 2,268 miles (3,650 km) since leaving the factory and is presented in like-new condition, while retaining the original plexiglass license plate cover, the box original tools, all relevant documents and a presentation of the vehicle on a VHS cassette.

Power comes from a 6.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharger engine from Corvette that produced 625 hp and 649 lb-ft of torque and was mounted transversely in the chassis. The choice of transmission is a highly improved three-speed automatic transmission, also from GM.

Vector claimed during the day that the W8 Twin Turbo was capable of 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and an expected top speed of 242 mph (389 km / h).

The interior makes its best impression of a fighter plane, with a very impressive screen for its time used as a combined instrument, with a compass, an hour counter and many devices to match the atmosphere. It also includes Recaro seats, digital air conditioning and a 10-disc CD changer mounted directly on the dashboard.

This Vector W8 Twin Turbo will cross the auction block on January 17, RM Sotheby’s estimating its value between $ 300,000 and $ 450,000.

