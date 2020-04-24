Purifying Muros-Posad excavated the treasures and memories of the medals

Timely killing for the quarantine of Elma Muros-Posad at his home in Sta. Rosa, Lagoon – a treasure trove of old medals, trophies, pictures, newspaper clippings and even running shoes.

In a final inventory, the 53-year-old athletics legend Muros-Posad collected more than 500 items that brought back echoes of two centuries of glorious career.

“I feel great to review them once,” Muros-Posad told the interrogator on Friday. “Sometimes it even makes me cry.”

Of course, she won’t lie. Gold Medal 1980 Palarong Pambansa is situated in Tuguegarao.

That year, at the age of 14, she saw action in 1981. At the Manila Southeast Asian Games, winning silver in the women’s 4 x 100-meter relay along with a hacking team featuring fellow legend Lydia de Vega.

“It felt great,” Muros-Posad said in Filipino. “Because I didn’t imagine going there at a young age. I came from afar, Magdiwang, Romblon, the fifth of nine children. “

Not only that, she knew there would be even more attention and praise downstream.

She won 15 gold medals at various SEA Games events, setting process records.

Half a pair of yellow, worn Asics Tiger spikes were sitting on her bed. She wore these shoes by jumping 6.06 meters – a new record at the time – to capture the SEA Games gold jump in 1983.

She lent the other half to Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the Asian Games equestrian champion and International Olympic Committee representative in the Philippines, as a souvenir.

The last gold of the Mura-Posad SEA Games went in 2001, when she led the heptathlon event and confirmed her versatility as an athlete.

“We plan to put it on a large shelf as a mini-museum,” said her husband, the country’s coach, Jojo Posad. “But it didn’t even fit a 5 x 5 meter wall.”

Even after getting involved in coaching, Muros-Posad continued to add to his collection here and there. Her last name was a gold medal in the long jump match of 2009. World Championships in Finland.

Muros-Posad and her husband train athletes in various schools. However, due to restrictions on locking, they had no choice but to stay at home.

“I try to help the people working on the front line and the residents of the unit,” she said, refusing to rent for her apartment nearby. “But most of the time we stayed home.”

