Purcell’s increase carries on at Cats, Kangaroos crown Garner

Just after getting shoulder surgical procedures in the off-year and lacking the exercise matches, she even now burst out of the blocks in the opening spherical towards Fremantle ahead of getting to be Geelong’s most constant performer in 2020.

“I am really honoured to get that recognition from my coaches,” Purcell mentioned.

“It feels seriously nice putting in a great deal of hard get the job done and often hoping difficult at training and accomplishing stuff off the discipline as well, so it is a great reward.”

Her mentor Paul Hood has often been in her corner with men’s assistant mentor Nigel Lappin also supplying up his time to assistance quickly-monitor her development. The 19-12 months-aged also additional a further string to her bow this season to force forward and kick some critical goals, her stoppage perform elite.

Purcell reported former North Melbourne defender Scott Thompson was critical in assisting Purcell adapt.

“He aided with ahead craft that I was form of new to this year so he was genuinely great,” Purcell mentioned.

“I just attempt to pick the brains of all of our coaches and try to soak up as considerably as I can. All of my coaches have been genuinely superior.”

Purcell has been expending her time in isolation at home in Barwon Heads, browsing and remaining healthy to maintain her sanity.

She suspects the Cats have built a potent foundation for long term achievements and their sport design and style felt much more enjoyable in 2020 even though they didn’t rack up as many wins.

“We were being disappointed in our losses … you play to participate in finals and to get a premiership. With two several years under our belt we have talked about what we want as a club,” Purcell reported.

In the meantime the AFLPA’s MVP Jasmine Garner just edged out AFLW winner Emma Kearney to acquire North Melbourne’s AFLW best and fairest on Friday evening.

The two midfielders experienced a limited contest with Garner prevailing by just a single vote. Ash Riddell concluded a near third.

“The midfielders we have in there created my occupation pretty easy,” Garner mentioned.

“When you have somebody like Kearns [Kearney] actively playing along with you, and I think the other midfielders will agree with me on this, you just come to feel so considerably additional self-assured actively playing.

“She does all the tricky work and the gut jogging and you can just go about your business and you know she’s there with you.”

Garner also gained the AFLW Coaches Association award in a period shortened thanks to coronavirus, assisting North Melbourne attain the preliminary closing right before the time was referred to as off.

Geelong

Olivia Purcell – 134 votes

Maddy McMahon – 128

Nina Morrison – 119

Phoebe McWilliams – 118

Aasta O’Connor – 116

North Melbourne

Jasmine Garner – 112 votes

Emma Kearney – 111

Ash Riddell – 107

Jenna Bruton – 101

Aileen Gilroy – 83

