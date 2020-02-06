Puppy in crime: delegates take the man from Florida, dog in custody in theft

BRANDON, Fla. – A Florida man and his furry “accomplice” were taken into custody by authorities who said the man was shopping in a store.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff office, Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petty theft and possession of meth, WTSP-TV reported.

Wilson admitted that he had stolen $ 259 items from Bass Pro Shops, the delegates said. He was arrested during a traffic stop after he left the store.

Delegates also detained Wilson’s four-legged friend. Facebook post from a sheriff’s office shows an officer holding a small puppy and said delegates took care of the “cutest accomplice” before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Pet services will look after the dog until its owner is released from prison. Animal Services has listed the puppy as ‘pre-adopted’. Delegates said that if the owner does not claim the dog, it will be adopted

It is unclear whether Wilson has a lawyer who can respond on his behalf.

