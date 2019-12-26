Puppy distracts the driver, causing accident, says police

Loading...

Fryeburg police, the Fryeburg fire, the Saco Valley fire and Fryeburg rescue personnel responded Tuesday to a single-vehicle car accident on West Fryeburg Road. A 16-year-old girl from Fryeburg was driving her car south on West Fryeburg Road and was temporarily distracted when her 8-week-old puppy jumped into her lap while the car was moving. The car crossed into the opposite lane, crashed into a tree and overturned. The girl was trapped in the car until other motorists stopped to help. She was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident and released. "The lack of attention from the driver / distracted driving seems to be factors in this crash. The operator and his puppy, although shaken, miraculously suffered no serious injuries," said Fryeburg police chief Joshua. Potvin.West Fryeburg Road was temporarily closed or reduced to one lane, while emergency teams attended the scene.

Fryeburg police, the Fryeburg fire, the Saco Valley fire and Fryeburg rescue personnel responded to a car accident in a single vehicle on West Fryeburg Road on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl from Fryeburg was driving her car south on West Fryeburg Road and was temporarily distracted when her 8-week-old puppy jumped into her lap while the car was moving.

The car crossed into the opposite lane, crashed into a tree and overturned. The girl was trapped in the car until other motorists stopped to help.

She was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident and released.

"The lack of attention from the distracted driver / driver seems to be factors in this crash. The operator and his puppy, although shaken, miraculously suffered no serious injuries," said Fryeburg police chief Joshua Potvin.

West Fryeburg Road was temporarily closed or reduced to one lane, while emergency teams attended the scene.

.