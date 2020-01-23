(Photo by: Vanessa Heins)

PUP guitarist Steve Sladkowski is honored in his home country with the honor of receiving Canada’s “Maple Leaf Forever” guitar for next year.

According to Exclaim !, the guitar is made from a silver maple that inspired the famous 1867 song by legendary Canadian musician Alexander Muir “The Maple Leaf Forever” and is shared by iconic musicians for a year at a time.

Read more: Waterparks drops new demos after fans successfully complete album challenge

Sladkowski shares a photo on his social networks with some details on the instrument. In the post, he explains that the guitar has a silver dollar in the head and a maple leaf key inlay.

The song inspiring the creation of the guitar was conceived as a celebration of the country’s confederation. Following the fall of the more than 100-year-old tree in 2013 following a severe storm, the public asked that pieces of this tree be used for various projects.

Blue Rodeo guitarist Colin Cripps and Canadian politician Craig Scott made the two guitars in 2014. In addition to Sladkowski, he was used by people like Paul Langlois of Tragically Hip, Royal Wood, Sam Roberts and Jason Barry.

You can see Sladkowski’s articles below showing the instrument.

I am very grateful to @bartlettguitars for contacting me to play the Maple Leaf Forever Guitar for the next year. This beast is inspired by a burst of Les59 in 1959 and the wood comes from the tree that inspired the song “The Maple Leaf Forever”. Pic.twitter.com/E0b2l0LTon

– Steve Sladkowski (@sladkow) January 22, 2020

He was played by The Tragically Hip, Sam Roberts, Leslie Feist and Colin Cripps; and now, for some reason, he’s here with me. Slide through for incredibly cool details and come see it on the go if you’re at a PUP show anytime soon.

– Steve Sladkowski (@sladkow) January 22, 2020

If you want to know more about the instrument, you can click on the link in the biography or on the Google guitar “Maple Leaf Forever”. Wow! Https: //t.co/ONL9o4YY8l

– Steve Sladkowski (@sladkow) January 22, 2020

What do you think of the PUP guitarist who received this honor from his country of origin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion

Alkaline trio, 2000