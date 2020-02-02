Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog, predicts early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog on Sunday said: “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the prediction of the cuddly oracle – his 134th “prediction,” according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awakened by the singing of the crowd of “Phil!” The groundhog was hoisted in the air for the meeting to hail before it made its decision. He grabbed a handler’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that says that if a hairy rodent casts a shadow on February 2, the winter continues. If not, spring will come early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is predetermined by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside Punxsutawney. That is approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

40.943675

-78,970867

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.