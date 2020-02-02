Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog on Sunday said, “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.” At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top-hat-wearing inner circle revealed the prediction of the cuddly oracle – his 134th “prognostication,” according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Bureau. Accompanied by the singing of the crowd of “Phil!” The groundhog was hoisted in the air before the meeting before he made his decision. He grabbed a handler’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year. The annual event finds its origin in a German legend that says that if a hairy rodent casts a shadow on February 2, the winter goes on. If not, spring will come early. In reality, Phil’s prediction is predetermined by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside Punxsutawney, about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. In the last five years – from 2015 to 2019 – Phil has predicted six times more than three weeks of winter and twice an early spring. According to data from 1887, the Pennsylvanian forecast indicator predicted more than 100 times more winter, making the forecast generally rare this year.

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog on Sunday said, “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

At dawn on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top-hat-wearing inner circle revealed the prediction of the cuddly oracle – his 134th “forecast”, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awakened by the singing of the crowd of “Phil!” The groundhog was raised in the air to greet the meeting before he made his decision. He grabbed a handler’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that says that if a hairy rodent casts a shadow on February 2, the winter continues. If not, spring will come early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is predetermined by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside Punxsutawney, about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

In the last five years – from 2015 to 2019 – Phil has predicted six times more than three weeks of winter and twice an early spring. According to data from 1887, the Pennsylvanian forecast indicator predicted more than 100 times more winter, making the forecast generally rare this year.

.