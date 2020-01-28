Punta Cana is not only safe, it has a fantastic ecotourism program

I stand above a clear freshwater lagoon in a subtropical lowland forest at the eastern end of the Dominican Republic. The air is silent except for birdsong. I take a breath and summon the courage to jump. The water is colder than I expected, and the dive is deeper, so it takes a few more kicks to break the surface again. When I do, it’s a transforming moment. I arrived in Punta Cana the night before, but it is only now that I feel like my trip has finally started.

The lagoon is named Guama, and it is one of 12 ojos (eyes) connected by a path bordered by coral which winds through the park and ecological reserve Indigenous Eyes. Punta Cana once housed the Taíno people, who were the main inhabitants of the island of Hispaniola before the Spanish colonization. The presence of clean water made the area welcoming, and I’m going to assume they also swam in the ojos, so taking a bath is like connecting with history. I stroll through the lagoon, looking up at a disc of blue sky framed by lush green trees.

Of course, when the Taíno were here, they did not have a swimming platform, a staircase and snorkeling equipment. They landed on the island in a pirogue, not JetBlue, and they did not have an air-conditioned hotel to escape the heat of the afternoon. It was clearly the easy version of an eco-adventure, but I’m going to count it anyway. Who has time to walk in the bush?

I visited Punta Cana at the end of November as a guest of the Puntacana Resort & Club (the neighborhood is spelled Punta Cana, the complex is Puntacana). I went there with my wife and two boys aged 9 and 13. We were invited because the resort wants people to know that the tour is safe. Tourism is one of the main industries in the Dominican Republic, but there has been a sharp drop in arrivals after 12 deaths of American tourists earlier this year caused a media frenzy. The deaths were all attributed to accidents or natural causes, but speculation abounded, including the theory that contraband alcohol was to blame.

In perhaps the most examined case, a Maryland couple died the same night in the hotel room they shared in Playa Nueva Romana. Dominican authorities concluded that the two deaths were the result of respiratory failure caused by fluid in the lungs, but asked the F.B.I. to perform their own toxicology tests. Released October 18, results exclude methanol poisoning from alcohol, reinforcing the Dominican government’s insistence that tourist deaths, although tragic, do not occur at an above-average rate . More than two million Americans visit the Dominican Republic each year. Unfortunately, sometimes people die on vacation.

And so we went to Punta Cana to show that it was safe (we were good) and to do something more meaningful than just relaxing on the beach.

Punta Cana takes its name from the Cana palm trees that grow in the region, but its original name was much cooler: Punta Borrachón (Drunkard’s Point). The modern history of the region begins 50 years ago, when a group of investors bought 25 square miles of undeveloped land stretching along five miles of coastline on the eastern tip of the country. The goal was to build a luxury resort that celebrated and protected the natural beauty of the region, an eco-resort before the term existed.

At the time, Punta Cana was little more than a group of fishing villages without even a road connecting it to the rest of the country, so everything had to be built, from hospitals to schools via the power plant and the track landing. The first hotel, the Punta Cana Club, opened in 1971, followed by Club Med in 1978. In 1984, its private international airport opened and development took off with it. There are now dozens of resorts in the greater Punta Cana region, and Punta Cana International Airport is one of the busiest in the Caribbean.

As for the Puntacana Resort itself, it consists of three hotels, Tortuga Bay, Four Points and the Westin Puntacana, where we have stayed. There are two golf courses, a tennis center, seven restaurants, seven bars, a recently renovated beach club called Playa Blanca, a diving and water sports operation, and a very chic Six Senses spa.

I am skipping a few things here because I want to get to what makes Puntacana different. Fundación Grupo Puntacana is a non-profit organization created to protect the environment and improve the well-being of the community. To get an overview of their good deeds, we met the coordinator of the group Antonio Barletta at the Center for Sustainability, a classroom, a laboratory, a dormitory and an administrative office. Visitors can take a tour of the center and the surrounding grounds.

As Barletta, a former Santo Domingo television channel, explains, “the ecological and social aspect was merged” when the foundation was created in 1994. This means that in addition to training local people in tourist jobs traditional, they make use of them. some of the most advanced environmental conservation efforts ever seen in a large resort.

It starts with garbage. Punta Cana has one of the largest solid waste management and recycling operations in the Dominican Republic, recycling more than half of all waste. They use biomass to fuel a laundry service that does laundry for a dozen hotels. Then there is my favorite method of waste disposal: worms.

These particular worms are California red inverters, and their job is to eat leftover organic food left over from the station, like this pasty banana in your bowl of fruit. They consume their weight in organic waste every day, and when they do, it’s a nutrient-rich worm compost. Part of this compost is sold and part is used for landscaping around the golf course. The rest are mixed in garden beds that grow for the resort’s restaurants and the local market, including eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers. It’s a perfect loop: organic product waste fertilizes fresh organic products.

I visited Puntacana once before, in 2011, and the worms were already at work. At the time, the vermicomposting project was just a shed where they had to shovel a line of organic waste on the ground for the worms to feast on. Now it’s more sophisticated with the addition of an open-top steel container the size of a shipping container that allows workers to shave a layer of compost on the bottom without breaking the edge of the worm. And did I mention that the worm compost doesn’t smell bad? It’s just like the ground.

Not only does the station make productive use of worm waste, but it also uses fish droppings as fertilizer. The foundation has tilapia tanks whose waste provides nutrients for an aquaponics program that grows lettuce, basil and mint ready for mojito.

Then there is the lionfish. The Dominican Republic, like its neighbors, has a problem with the invasive lionfish, which normally lives in the Indian and Pacific oceans. These thorny and poisonous fish lack predators in the Caribbean and, thanks to their voracious appetite, can decimate native species. The foundation’s lionfish control program encourages local fishermen to catch lionfish to serve in restaurants (they spear them or trap them in a net to avoid accidental catch). Fisherwomen are trained in taxidermy, and their spooky-looking plush lionfish can be found in the resort’s souvenir shops.

Native animals are much better treated. The foundation builds underwater “casitas” to strengthen the populations of Caribbean lobsters. There is a program to help save the Hawk Ridgeway, with major American universities like Cornell sending birding students here to study. There is beach surveillance and reduced coastal lighting to give newly hatched hawksbill turtles a better chance of survival. They breed local rhino iguanas in a special enclosure that recreates their natural habitat. There is an apiary with nearly three dozen hives that produce award-winning honey. And there is an advanced system for growing corals to help restore damaged reef systems.

In fact, the Coral Garden program is one of the largest coral nurseries in the Caribbean. We stopped to watch the experts at work on a series of saltwater tanks near the beach, tending to small coral knots attached to discs that resemble appetizers during an evening of fancy. This coral will finally be affixed to a metal frame underwater, where it will house reef fish and a new attraction for divers.

Our trip was not just education. We also did standard resort activities, from stand-up paddleboarding to kayaking to tennis, and everything was spectacular. It is truly a beach paradise directly from the background of your colleague’s office, with clusters of palm trees growing almost horizontally across the water.

But there are beautiful resorts around the world. What impressed me about Punta Cana is that their sustainability efforts seem to be both legitimate and effective, not the superficial ecological laundering that a cynic might expect. Environmentally conscious visitors – or anyone with a suspicion of travel guilt – can see for themselves that there is a long-term commitment to preserving and improving the environment here. The biggest impact is theft, for which you could possibly buy carbon offsets.

If there is a downside to Punta Cana, it is essentially a fortified tourist enclave. There are doors just to enter the area from the airport, and additional doors in front of each station. If you hope to get a glimpse of how most Dominicans live, you’ll have to get out of the bounds to go to a nearby town like Higuey.

The advantage is that Punta Cana is completely safe and offers the easiest Caribbean vacation you can take, with daily non-stop flights from New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami and other American cities. Once you have collected your luggage at the airport, you are a few minutes (like five minutes) from the hotel you have chosen. The roads are free from potholes. People are friendly. The rum is sublime. And if you can get away from these pristine beaches, an inspiring look at environmental success is there for you.

