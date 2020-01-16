Punky Brewster Sequel TV series details

Another TV classic gets a makeover! The streaming service of NBC, Peacock, has officially given a series order for the follow-up to NBC sitcom from the 1980s Punky Brewster. Soleil Moon Frye will play her original role as the titular Punky again, along with Cherie Johnson, who will return as Punky’s best friend.

According to Deadline, the series will be in the same spirit as the Disney Channel Girl meets world and Netflix’s Fuller House, as a follower of an adult Punky as a single mother of three children “who tries to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl (Quinn Copeland) who reminds her a lot of her younger self.”

The original Punky Brewster – made by David W. Duclon – describes the trials and tribulations of a young girl brought up by her foster father, played by George Gaynes. It ran four seasons at NBC, earned a few Emmy nominations, and produced an animated two-season spin-off, It’s Punky Brewster, in which Frye also played. Copeland (Waitress the musical), Lauren Donzis (Not a good Nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Profession: Rainfall) and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper) completes the rest of the cast of the show with Freddie Prinze Jr. guest in the pilot as ex-husband of Punky. Fingers crossed, he will perform a few times throughout the season!

“I am grateful for our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and for our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew who have put their heart into this journey at every step of the way,” Frye said in a statement. “It is with great love for the wonderful people who were such a crucial part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my utmost to honor their memory, because we are sharing Punky again with the people who love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. Punky Power forever! “

Punky Brewster will premiere when the service is launched later this year. I hope that the new series will not cause any danger episodes for refrigerators. We have been traumatized enough!