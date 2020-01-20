'Punky Brewster' sequel receives series order from NBCU's Streaming Service Peacock

The follow-up project Punky Brewster, starring the original stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson, has been officially ordered by NBCU’s streaming platform Peacock with 10 episodes in the making.

At the age of only 7, Frye began to play the lead role as the titular character Punky on the sitcom during his original run from 1984 to 1998. Johnson portrayed Punky’s best friend. The follow-up series Punky Brewster follows Punky as a single mother of three children and tries to get her life back on track. She meets a young foster girl named Izzy, who reminds Punky of her younger self.

The confirmed cast so far includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, the ex-husband of Punky, a working musician who is constantly in and out of town, as well as Broadway actor Quinn Copeland as Izzy. Other confirmed cast members are Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

“I am more than excited and honored to bring Punky back!” Frye announced in a statement. “I am grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew who have poured their hearts on every step of the way. It is with great love for the wonderful people who so” n was a crucial part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my utmost to honor their memory, because we are sharing Punky again with the people who love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. “Thanks to our incredible fans who have assisted us for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

Steve and Jim Armogida will write and produce the sequel to Punky Brewster together with Frye, series maker David Duclon and Jimmy Fox. The newly ordered series will participate in the Saved by the Bell reboot at Peacock.