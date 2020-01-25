'Punk'd' gets another reboot with Chance The Rapper as host

If you watched MTV in the early 2000s, you may remember Ashton Kutcher’s farce Punk’d and it looks like the series will restart with Chance The Rapper as a host.

The show is enjoying its third renaissance now after a restart in 2012 with Justin Bieber and a restart of 2015 on BET which only lasted one season.

The new restart should be broadcast on the Quibi mobile video platform, which will be launched in April 2020.

Chance returns to his own story with Punk’d in a press release that you can read below.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” says Chance. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in charge this time on Quibi.”

You can watch a teaser for the show in the player below.

Ashton Kutcher originally directed the series from 2003 to 2007, polishing everyone from Kim Kardashian to Miley Cyrus.

Then in 2012, the Bieber version saw a famous new guest hosting each episode. Notable guests include Tyler, The Creator, Bam Margera, Mac Miller and even Ashton Kutcher himself. Kutcher also continued to act as executive producer at the time.

For the 2015 revival, BET said it will be “tailored” to their audience and will give viewers a glimpse of what’s going on in its production aspects. The show was then hosted by King Bach and DeStorm Power.

More details on restarting Punk’d 2020 are scarce at the moment, but more will surely come in the coming months.

What do you think of the reboot of Punk’d by Chance The Rapper and the fourth edition of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

