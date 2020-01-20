Pundit believes that the time of the Celtic veteran is at Parkhead

With the arrival of Fraser Forster on loan in the summer, Craig Gordon has fallen further into the pecking order of Celtic. The undisputed number 1 in Parkhead not long ago, the Scottish international has lost its position with the arrivals of Scott Bain and the aforementioned Forster in successive transfer windows.

And with recent rumors linking the Hoops with Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, cited by SunSport, the time of the Celtic veteran in Parkhead may have passed. At least that is the opinion of the former striker who became expert Noel Whelan.

As reported by the Football Insider, Noel Whelan said when asked if the writing was on the wall for the keeper:

‘Yes, I think so, I think so.

“They are probably looking for someone who is a little younger and who can kick in at the club for another four or five years.

“He’s a great servant Craig Gordon, still a fantastic keeper, and I’m sure he’s not ready to hang his boots yet and I’m sure there will be other clubs waiting to get him .

“But sometimes in a club, you need new faces to go in a new direction.”

Gordon has been a brilliant club servant over the years and won 12 trophies in his five and a half seasons at the club. But at the age of 37, he may not be too enthusiastic to spend the twilight of his career on the Celtic bank.

On the other hand, Celtic also seems to be preparing for the future. A transfer can therefore be in the interest of both club and player at the moment.