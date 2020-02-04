Puerto Rico police investigate deadly shooting at American pilot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Puerto Rico police said Tuesday that an autopsy report will help determine who killed an American Airlines pilot in the weekend for a strip club in the capital of American territory.

Police Lt. Ángel Martínez told The Associated Press that an early Sunday shootout between a client and four bouncers in the district’s nightclub led to the death of Matthew Stapula from North Carolina. He said Stapula was a pilot with American Airlines.

The customer was identified as 36-year-old Rubén Alemán Hernández, of whom Martínez said he left the club after a discussion about his bill and returned with a gun and started shooting. He said bouncers threw back the fire and killed Alemán. He said the authorities have determined that Alemán’s death was a justified murder.

Martínez said that all four bouncers were licensed to carry weapons and that one of them had been shot during the incident.

No one has been charged in Stapula’s death yet. Martínez said he was smoking outside the club when he was shot, and the police are waiting for an autopsy to determine what type of bullet killed him.

The victim’s father, Eric Stapula, called him his best friend on Monday in a Facebook message: “The world has lost a great pilot today.”

Danica Coto, The Associated Press