Since December 28, 2019, Puerto Rico has been shaking with earthquakes. The shocks peaked on January 7, when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was recorded near Peñuelas, a municipality on the south shore of the island.

This series of tremors, which numbered in the hundreds since December, caused more than $ 110 million in damage and left more than 8,000 Puerto Ricans displaced from their homes. It is a traumatic situation that makes residents in shock from the flashbacks of Hurricane Maria.

“This disaster is just as much an emotional and mental crisis,” said Victoria Mendez, partner in the development of the international non-profit association All Hands and Hearts. The organization is one of many groups working in the field to assess the total damage caused by the earthquakes; it also helped provide more than 10,000 meals a day to displaced Puerto Ricans through its partner organization, World Central Kitchen.

“There are currently an estimated 5,000 people who cannot or do not want to return home, and it is understandable that the fear of being inside will spread if another major earthquake occurs,” adds Mendez. . “With a 5.2 earthquake recorded on January 15, the pervasive threat of another larger earthquake complicates and delays recovery efforts. We continue to monitor the risk and plan accordingly. “

The Trump administration recently announced that it would release $ 16 billion in relief funds for the besieged Commonwealth, but under austere conditions. This would force the government of Puerto Rico to submit budget plans to its budget control board; update its land registration database; suspend the minimum wage of $ 15 an hour for federally funded rescuers; and despite recurrent power outages, these funds cannot be used for the island’s electricity grid, as $ 2 billion of unrestricted funds are allocated for this purpose.

Funding will come from the $ 20 billion previously approved by Congress in September 2017, after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. However, in the two years following the adoption of the budget, the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent only $ 1.5 billion on these funds. An additional $ 1.8 billion has been allocated in government contracts to restore electricity to the island – but has resulted in two FEMA officials being charged with fraud and corruption.

“They did not respond appropriately to Hurricane Maria,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday just before boarding a flight to San Juan. “The president arrived and threw paper towels into the crowd, and now we have an earthquake and continuous tremors, and again, the federal government has not shown itself as it should.”

Unfortunately, the local government struggled to contain the situation itself. Last Saturday, a stock of relief supplies was discovered in a warehouse outside the southern town of Ponce. Items such as bottled water, diapers, propane tanks and camp beds had been locked up since the fall of 2017, neglected by survivors of the hurricane, and two years later, survivors of the earthquake. Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced – successor to the previous ousted Ricardo Rosselló – quickly dismissed Carlos Acevedo, director of the island’s emergency management agency. Hundreds of Puerto Ricans gathered around La Fortaleza on Thursday evening to protest the Vázquez administration, citing the same deep-seated corruption they demonstrated last summer.

“Remember not to give money or food to government entities,” wrote reggaeton star-turned-activist Bad Bunny in an Instagram story dated January 13. “Let us not forget that they left us to die of hunger and thirst in Maria. Take advantage of the solidarity groups to collect aid.”

In the spirit of El Conejo, here are some credible groups based in Puerto Rico to donate money and, where appropriate, supplies to:

All hands and hearts – Founded following the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal, All Hands and Hearts works with existing local organizations to rebuild homes and schools in areas affected by natural disasters. Several of its employees currently reside in Puerto Rico. You can donate directly to their Puerto Rico disaster relief initiative here.

Hispanic Federation – UNIDOS – The Hispanic Federation “works with more than 100 Latin American health and human services agencies to promote the social, political and economic well-being of the Latin American community.” Based in San Juan, its UNIDOS branch is entirely dedicated disaster relief. in Puerto Rico. Donate directly to them here.

Suministros – An online database used to collect and distribute supplies in the affected neighborhoods, managed by and for Puerto Ricans. Donors can see what supplies are needed and contact a representative from each community – from there, they coordinate donations. Ideal for those who are currently on the island.

Paz Para La Mujer – This popular anti-violence collective collects funds for the delivery of food and supplies. They also started installing solar panels for families without electricity.

PRIMA – A collective of musicians born in Puerto Rico providing disaster relief to creative communities on the island. Founded by artists Ani Cordero and Raquel Berrios from Buscabulla. Learn more at PRIMAfund.org.

Charity Navigator provided a long list of organizations helping Puerto Rico’s recovery, with notes on financial performance and transparency.