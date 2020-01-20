Puerto Rico fired emergency director for alleged abuse of Hurricane Maria aid

Originally published: 18 JAN 20 21:29 ET

Updated: 19 JAN 20 17:51 ET

By Nicole Chavez and Rafy Rivera, CNN

(CNN) – Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the island’s emergency manager hours after a stocked warehouse was discovered.

Emergency aid is believed to date from when Hurricane Maria struck the island two years ago, the governor said.

Carlos Acevedo, director of the Puerto Rico Office of Emergency Management, was released on Saturday. The governor appointed Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the adjutant general of the National Guard of Puerto Rico, as his successor.

The previous Saturday, numerous pallets of water and other boxes of emergency supplies were found in a warehouse in the earthquake-stricken town of Ponce.

Several residents were seen opening the rolling metal doors of the building and asking the authorities to distribute the supplies. According to the CNN subsidiary WAPA, the families lined up in front of the camp on Saturday afternoon, hoping to get bottled water, food and emergency radios.

Acevedo has rejected allegations of ill-treatment and claims that the agency has actively distributed deliveries, according to a statement released by the Emergency Management Office. According to Acevedo, residents in the warehouse were not denied deliveries, including food, diapers, baby food, and baby beds.

He said approximately 600 pallets of water were distributed when Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Karen threatened Puerto Rico and during a drought that affected the island last year. Almost 80 of these pallets remain in the warehouse because they have expired, he said.

“It was never ordered to confiscate or destroy these items,” said Acevedo in a statement

Vázquez Garced has instructed Foreign Minister Elmer Roman to investigate the allegations and to share his findings within 48 hours.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” the governor said in a statement.

A number of earthquakes have struck Puerto Rico since December 28. In the past two weeks, tremors and aftershocks have destroyed or seriously damaged hundreds of buildings and forced thousands of people in the south of the island to leave their homes.

More than 8,000 people lived in shelters in the cities of Yauco, Peñuelas, Guánica, Guayanilla and Ponce. Some of the displaced are residents who are too afraid to return home because they fear that a wall or roof will collapse.

