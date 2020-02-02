Pucovski hurts his head again when hitting

Young Australian Will Pucovski, who struck with his gun, retired injured at Cricket Australia XI on Sunday after striking the ground after a quick single.

Pucovski competed against the English Lions on the Gold Coast against CA XI on his 22nd birthday when he ran for a quick run.

Victoria’s Pucovski raises his racket after gaining a half-century lead on the second day of the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales. Credit: Getty Images

When he pushed in his racket to end the run, the willow crashed into the grass next to the field and Pucovski’s momentum made him fly and hit his head on the ground.

He retired injured on the 23rd and was to be monitored by CA doctors.

Pucovski has a long history of concussions in his relatively short career. After a third mental break in just over a year, the youngster continues to gain momentum. In November it was close to the test selection, but excluded itself for reasons of well-being.

The previous Sunday, Queensland’s big hitter Max Bryant had hunted a century for the CA XI.

