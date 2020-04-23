Publix buying milk, refreshing produce from farmers and donating it to food financial institutions

by: WFLA 8 On Your Facet Team

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 01:16 PM CDT / Up-to-date: Apr 23, 2020 / 01:17 PM CDT

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has began a new initiative to support out farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery retailer chain states it will obtain fresh deliver and milk to assist farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and donate the products and solutions to Feeding The united states member food items financial institutions.

Publix suggests it will purchase much more than 150,000 lbs of generate, 43,500 gallons of milk in the course of the to start with 7 days of the initiative.

“As a food stuff retailer, we have the distinctive chance to bridge the hole involving the requires of family members and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” claimed Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to support Florida’s create farmers, southeastern dairies and households in our communities.”

According to Feeding America, an estimated 17.1 million additional persons will expertise food items insecurity due to faculty closures and rising unemployment in the course of the pandemic.

Publix Tremendous Markets Charities a short while ago designed donations totaling $2 million to assist Feeding America member meals banks all through the pandemic.