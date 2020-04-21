Publisher quiz – 30 TV quiz questions with answers

If you like the quiz. Now it’s time to start playing, because the Internet is alive with Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts and House Party quizzes designed to occupy us and test our gray matter.

But what do you do when you have to host? It’s not as easy as you think to come up with a crack quiz that tests people without being too complicated and with enough breadth and thoroughness to please everyone.

Never fear, RadioTimes.com is here with 30 TV questions and answers that we are more than happy to use for your next quiz session!

Let’s see!

Questions

What is the surname of Postimees Pat? In what year did Channel 5 launch in the UK? What is the sci-fi show Torchwood anagram? Which show is Frasier a spin-off? What was the name of this tower block where Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived only on fools and horses? In which Netflix show did Gillian Anderson hit the therapist? What is the name of the fictional town of Melbourne, where Australian soap neighbors are set? In what year did EastEnders start broadcasting on BBC1? Who is the longest-running host of the BBC children’s show Blue Peter? What is the name of the Mackenzie Crook character in the sitcom The Office? What is a Pub Called Channel Soap Hollyoa? Who became the first female presenter of Question Time in 2019? What is Nancy Cartwright most famous for? What is the name of Rene’s wife ‘Allo’ Allo? Who is broadcasting on the Island of Love? In which fictional city is the Netflix show Stranger Things mainly set? What is the capital of Westeros in the Games of Thrones? What is the name of the prison in the popular BBC sitcom, starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the main set of the 1960s TV show “Prisoner”? Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…” What critically acclaimed U.S. television drama was set up around the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York? In what fictional city was the sitcom father’s army stationed? Which comedian and actor plays Alan Partridge? In what city do Ross and Rachel get married with friends? Which UK show is the world’s longest news and current affairs TV show? Which TV show has all of the following performed? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragon Denit? In 1995, more than 22 million people voted for a special BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist did you interview? What color is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the first full program shown on Channel 4 this afternoon after 1982?

Answers