Publisher Quiz – 30 film round answers

Since everyone is busy indoors and local Wetherspoons are no longer an option, for many of us the weekly pub quiz has moved to Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts and Home Party.

However, designing a circle sounds easier than it sounds, and while the lack of commuting has freed you up for a while, you don’t necessarily have to spend it on Google to print movies for nothing!

So we’ve done it for you! RaadioTimes.com has 30 movie questions and answers to throw out during your next quiz!

Questions

In what year did the first toy story film appear in cinemas? Who directed Titanic, Avatar and Terminator? Which three films make up the so-called three-flavored Cornetto trilogy? Who directed Parasite, the first foreign language film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture? What Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parri (Elastigirl) in The Incredible? Name the 2015 movie sprinoff with the Rocky series, starring Michael B. Jordan. For which 2011 political drama did Meryl Streep win BAFTA for Best Actress? BD Wong’s voices are animated in the musical by Mulan Captain Li Shang, but what 70’s teenage heartburn gave the character the singing voice? Which actor broke the Lord of the Rings: Two Towers filming two toes? Name three movies in which Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred together. Which British actor plays in Alfred Pennyworth’s Joker (2019)? What is the name of the John Goodman character in The Big Lebowski? What color instrument does Neo The Matrixis absorb? Name the composer behind the soundtracks for “The Lion King”, “Inception” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film caused a threat to the North Korean government against the United States? What type of car does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Back to the Future? What disaster star makes Deadpool 2 in Kameo as Peter? Which spouse duo played in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place? Which 2019 film won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this year? What does Bridget Jones call her child in the third part of the film series? Who sang the theme for the 2015 Bond film Specter? In 1994 romcom Four weddings and funerals, whose funeral group will attend? Who will play the title role in the 2018 superhero film Black Panther? Which US comedian wrote and directed the film “Out and Us”? What is the name of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet? What is the name of another James Bond movie? What is the name of the spell Ron and Hermoine used in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to make feathers fly? What happens to Chihiro’s parents in the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away? A 90s romcom in Clueless who plays Josh Lucast – Cher Horowitz’s ex-stepbrother? How many Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio won?

Answers