Publisher quiz – 20 questions about stupidity and horses only with answers

Maybe only fools and horses work, but everyone loves a good quiz – and virtual quizzes are more popular than ever. The next time you’re at a house party, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Messenger will take a virtual trip to Peckham with this themed quiz.

RaadioTimes.com is a round dedicated to the classic BBC sitcom Only fools and horses You Can Use It At Your Next Online Meeting – Read On For 20 Questions! Answers below – no Del Boy style cheating …

Questions

Uncle Albert was famously involved in World War II – but was he in the Navy, Air Force or Army? What was the name of Boycie’s flirtatious woman? Which veteran writer created the series? What does this say about their iconic Robin Reliant? Who was the only lead actress to return to the prequel series Rock & Chips? Which football legend joined the 2014 Sport Relief specials? What (wrong) name does Trigger call Rodney? What is the name of the tower block where the trolls live? What was the name of Del Boy and Raquel’s son? Who sang the iconic theme? Episode Time on Our Hands holds the record for the UK’s highest audience – how many viewers did the episode attract? What is the age difference between Del Boy and Rodney? What makes Trotter millionaires in the end? What secretly works for Raquel when he first meets Del Boy? How many heads and handles does Trigger claim to have had on his “same” brush? From which airport was The Sky’s The Limit a satellite dish stolen? How high did Cassandra say Damien was above the dive board if they could see us now? In what year did only fools and horses premiere in the West End? In which 1982 episode was the famous chandelier case? Fill in this phrase: “Next time this year we are …”

Answers