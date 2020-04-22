Publisher Quiz – 20 Netflix quiz questions with answers

The online quiz is a new craze – so it’s time to get your questions fixed!

Whether you’re a zoomer (that’s a phrase) or prefer Google Hangouts, Skype, or House Party for your virtual pub quiz experience, there’s a good chance you’ve recently been invited to one of these …

But what if it’s your turn to host?

Never be afraid that we have built a number of exciting quizzes for you TV channel quiz, a movie audience quiz and a music pub quiz U.S sports pub quiz and Disney pub quiz – so no matter what brings joy to your friends and family, we have quiz questions (and answers) for you!

It is Netflix pub quizand the rules are simple. Below are descriptions of the 20 shows shown on the streaming service – all your quizzes must identify the show.

If you need tips, check out our best Netflix TV shows and the best Netflix movie pages.

Here we go …

Questions

For which TV show is the following description of Netflix?

The zoo owner gets out of control, from the eccentric characters in this real murder-hiring story from the underworld of breeding big cats Proud singles meet and mingle on the shores of Paradise. But there is a twist. To win the $ 100,000 grand prize, they have to give up sex. After his business partner deceives a dangerous client, financial advisor Marty must develop a radical plan to save himself and his family. The horrific videos of a twisted criminal raise the meshes of a group of amateurs to launch a risky hunt that drags them into the dark underworld. The two 19th century footballers in the class, on opposite sides of the class, are divided between professional and personal situations to make the game – and England – forever. In the late 1970s, two FBI representatives expanded criminal science, delving into the psychology of murder and getting uncomfortably close to all the overly real monsters. A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to enter himself into the lives of the people he has re-appointed. Teams of a finally ill chemistry teacher with a former student to make a crystal method and secure the future of his family. A hot-headed widow looking for a manager to mow her husband is befriended by an eccentric optimist who is not exactly what she looks like. A privileged New Yorker goes to a women’s prison and a former crime strikes him in this series of weed creators’ Emmy victories. As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norwegian invaders, Uhtred – born Saxon but raised by the Vikings – seeks to claim the birthright of his ancestors. After the murder of the father, the three siblings move with their mother to the parish of their ancestors, where they discover magical chains that reveal abilities – and secrets. Filmed over 13 years, this real-life thriller follows the unprecedented story of two men accused of heinous crimes they may not have committed. When the young boy disappears, the small town reveals a secret that includes secret experiments, terrible supernatural forces and a strange little girl. In this dark comic book series based on a graphic novel, a promising teenage psychopath and an adventurous cross marked by rebels begin. Secrets. Lies. Revenge. In Liberty Hight, everyone has something to hide – and the truth comes out right away. Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain when the criminal chief manipulates the police to carry out his plan. In high school, Angsty Syd moves awkwardness, family drama, and irresponsible oppression to her best friend while trying to curb her promising superpowers When the intruder raped the traumatized message, he faces a whirlwind of emotions and increasingly skeptical questions from the police. Bored that he is the Lord of Hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and connects with a murder detective.

Answers