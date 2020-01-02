Publication of the TikTok transparency report; file under Fiction

Loading...

A TikTok transparency report was published for the first time, showing which countries have asked it to remove content or provide details on the accounts that have published particular content. However, one country stands out for its absence in the report…

The video sharing app is so popular that it is among the top ten downloaded apps of the decade, although it has been available for less than two years.

TikTok’s transparency report lists 9 countries that, according to TikTok, have asked it to delete the content and 28 countries that have requested account information for videos posted on the service.

Like other technology companies, we sometimes receive requests from various official bodies, such as government agencies or law enforcement officials, asking us to take certain action at their request. These include requests to remove content found to be in violation of local laws, or to provide account information in certain defined circumstances, such as to assist in a criminal investigation or an emergency request. We also receive requests to remove content from copyright owners wishing to protect their intellectual property […]

The sections below provide an overview of the requests we have received from government agencies in the markets where the TikTok app works in the first half of 2019.

However, the company’s domestic market in China does not appear in any of these lists. Society even implicitly recognizes that this will raise eyebrows.

We have not received any requests from countries other than those listed in the table below.

As The Verge notes, this could be based on technicality.

The Chinese version of the application, which functions as a separate organization, is called Douyin.

But even taking this into account, it seems unlikely to be true given the Chinese government’s inclination to censor information it dislikes, including by apparently asking TikTok to suppress the content of the Hong protests. Kong. Apple has been criticized for responding to a similar request for a protest app in Hong Kong.

