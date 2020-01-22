Public transportation in Wuhan suspended due to corona virus concerns

Chinese state media reports that Wuhan City authorities are planning to stop long-distance bus, subway, ferry, and passenger services. They also say that all flights and trains departing from Wuhan will be temporarily canceled to reduce the spread of the new virus.

The Wuhan authorities announced in part: “Residents should only leave the city under special circumstances. Outgoing aircraft and trains will be temporarily stopped until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The transit will be blocked in China on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. The schools have a winter break and Thursday is the last planned working day before the start of the new lunar year. The authorities have made no announcements for people traveling to work by public transport and who may have to work during the upcoming vacation.

In Wuhan, home to 11 million people, the virus was first discovered in a fish market that traded live animals such as pregnant geese and cat-like civets.

Life in this central city and other parts of China was definitely not the same after the outbreak.

The police randomly checked cars in and out of town to see if poultry and wild animals were being transported. Before the announcement of a suspension of local public transport, the employees of the airports and train stations in Wuhan carry out temperature tests on passengers.

The outbreak also affected the Chinese stock market. In the past two days, the inventories of pharmaceutical manufacturers and mask manufacturers have increased.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent, eight of the ten most discussed topics relate to Wuhan pneumonia. The topic with the latest updates on the number of infections has been read 650 million times.

People in infected areas queue up in pharmacies and shops to get masks and antibacterial soaps. 3M and Honeywell have sold most of their masks on the Chinese e-commerce websites Taobao and JD.com.

“I can no longer afford masks,” said an internet user on Weibo, China’s equivalent to Twitter. “The pharmacy I went to raised the price to RMB 10 [$ 1.50] each. At that price, I was able to buy a pack of 10 before the outbreak.”

“I’ve been to five pharmacies and they’re all sold out,” said one Guangzhou Weibo user.

A mask manufacturer in Zhejiang Province told a short video platform called Pear Video that it has received orders for a total of 80 million masks. They tripled their wages to lure back workers who took a break to return home for the Chinese New Year.

While many people panic about the virus, some are not so worried.

“I keep reminding my friends and families to wear masks. My aunts said it wasn’t too bad. They accuse me of scaring!” said a girl on Weibo.

Another said, “I can’t believe my uncle still insists on going back to his village outside of Wuhan to host a birthday party for his one-year-old daughter. He totally ignores my warning.”

The virus could not have hit China at a worse time. The Chinese New Year rush is often referred to as the world’s largest annual human migration. This year, it is estimated that between January 10 and February 18, 3 billion trips are planned for the holidays when people either go home to family reunions or prepare travel plans.

Tourism and consumer spending are likely to be severely affected.

“I come from Wuhan. I just canceled the trip to Beihai [a coastal city in Guangxi Province] during the Spring Festival. If we leave the city now, we could harm others. Let’s all stay at home this Chinese New Year, “said an internet user on Weibo.

“I hesitated a long time to return to Wuhan for the Chinese New Year,” said another. “In the end, I didn’t get the ticket. This will be my first time celebrating the New Year alone outside of my home town.”

As China continues to fight to control this outbreak, some have moved the battlefield to cell phones. A pathogen strategy game called Plague Inc. has made a comeback eight years after its inception. It has surpassed the Chinese iOS app store in the paid games category.

“I’m staying at home. It’s the perfect time to play this game,” commented one Weibo user. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.