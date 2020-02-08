Public input sought for new event center in Rivers District

There are major development plans in 2020 for the East Village, the high-rise, urban mecca in downtown Calgary.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corp. (CMLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the city of Calgary, recently unveiled its plans in the Rivers District Master Plan (RDMP), which includes East Village, as well as Victoria Park, the two oldest neighborhoods in the city.

New residential and commercial developments are planned, says Kate Thompson, the newly appointed president and CEO of CMLC.

“Carefully crafted by CMLC and approved by our shareholder, Calgary City, the RDMP will continue to guide our work in East Victoria Park and transform the neighborhood into Calgary’s world-class cultural and entertainment district,” says Thompson. “We look forward to uncovering all the plans we have in store for improving the liveliness, diversity and human energy in the eastern part of Calgary. With that in mind, much of what we are doing this year will be the lay the foundations for upcoming construction and renovation projects in East Victoria Park and beyond. “

The CMLC dance card for the area shows the extension of the BMO congress center with an extension of 17 Ave. S.W. to Stampede Park, adding new stores in East Village and developing plans for the controversial sports and entertainment center.

The sports and entertainment center is a collaboration between the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. (CSEC) and the city of Calgary, designed to host major sports and entertainment events in a larger and more modern location than the Saddledome that it replaces.

“We are delighted to be able to build these extraordinary residents’ facilities and visitors on behalf of the city of Calgary and CSEC that will be enjoyed for generations,” says Thompson. “In addition to offering the city a world-class location for events of all sizes, this project will also add beautiful and inviting public meeting rooms to our community that are available to everyone 365 days a year.

“This catalyzing project will have a significant, positive effect on the entire district and activate and revitalize a truly special part of Calgary.”

CMLC sees active input from Calgarians about what their thoughts are for the event center about improving the visitor experience and supporting the programming of the facility. The input will inform the development of the building and the surrounding public spaces.

The multi-stage involvement includes an online survey, audience reach in each city district and a series of round-table discussions with community stakeholders.

“CMLC is very proud of our role in overseeing the construction of the event center and coordinating it with other ongoing redevelopment in Eastern Calgary, and we look forward to working with Calgarians, the project team and all other stakeholders to ensure to ensure that the new facility integrates seamlessly with the Rivers District community and master plan, ”says Thompson.

The survey is available at www.calgarymlc.ca/ECengage and is open until 27 March 2020.