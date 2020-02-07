Public input expected on the wild horse management plan in Wyoming

Shutterstock

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) – A public comment period has begun for a draft change to a resource management plan and a corresponding draft environmental impact assessment report for wild horse management in southern Wyoming, the state agency officials said.

The Bureau of Land Management has made the draft amendment and accompanying documents available for review and commentary until April 30, the Rocket-Miner reported Thursday.

The draft amendment would update the direction of wild horse management in the areas around White Mountain, Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town and Salt Wells Creek, officials said.

Article continues below …

The analysis takes into account strategies for the herd management areas, which cover approximately 4,400 square miles, officials from the agency said.

“Resolving land use conflicts in an area with closely mixed public and private lands can be difficult, especially when managing wildlife that is used to roaming freely. We are working to comply with the consent decision and resolve the conflict about the use of private horses by wild horses in the most effective way, ”said Tim Wakefield, manager of High Desert District.

The Bureau of Land Management hopes to protect wild horses and burros on public land through the program for wild horses and burros, officials said.

The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act requires the protection of wild horses on public land, but it also requires the agency to remove wild horses that roam on private property at the request of landowners, officials said.

Related stories from Oil City News:

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.