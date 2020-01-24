Public hearings are pending for plans to decommission the PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power coal-fired power plant

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power plans to close several coal-fired power plants in Wyoming earlier than originally planned.

That would include at least four coal blocks in Wyoming:

Jim Bridger 1 in 2023 instead of 2037

Naughton 1 and 2 in 2025 instead of 2029

Jim Bridger 2 in 2028 instead of 2037

The Wyoming Public Service Commission will hold two public hearings next week to “discuss its coal mine decommissioning investigations in the PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which includes the Sweetwater and Lincoln counties.”

Article below …

These meetings are scheduled for:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the chambers of the Kemmer City Council, 220 WY-233, Kemmerer, Wyoming, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, 212 D. Street Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“The Sweetwater County Conservation District encourages the public to attend a public hearing,” added the press release.

Wyoming governor Mark Gordon called for a review of the plans as the earlier closings would affect employment in the state.