Public hearings are pending for plans to decommission the PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power coal-fired power plant

CASPER, Wyo. – PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power plans to close several coal-fired power plants in Wyoming earlier than originally planned.
That would include at least four coal blocks in Wyoming:
- Jim Bridger 1 in 2023 instead of 2037
- Naughton 1 and 2 in 2025 instead of 2029
- Jim Bridger 2 in 2028 instead of 2037
The Wyoming Public Service Commission will hold two public hearings next week to “discuss its coal mine decommissioning investigations in the PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which includes the Sweetwater and Lincoln counties.”
These meetings are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the chambers of the Kemmer City Council, 220 WY-233, Kemmerer, Wyoming, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, 212 D. Street Rock Springs, Wyoming.
“The Sweetwater County Conservation District encourages the public to attend a public hearing,” added the press release.
Wyoming governor Mark Gordon called for a review of the plans as the earlier closings would affect employment in the state.