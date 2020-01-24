Public health requires travelers to check for coronavirus symptoms

A traveler wears a mask after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on a direct flight from China on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health asks travelers returning from China or other areas affected by a potentially deadly corona virus to check themselves for 14 days for symptoms of respiratory disease.

There are no confirmed cases of the new corona virus in Canada, and no one in Ottawa has been looking for tests, Dr. said. Vera Etches, the Medical Officer of Health of Ottawa, on Friday.

Ottawa is a low-risk institution and already has systems to monitor and report suspicious cases, she said. However, those who develop fever, cough or respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulties within two weeks of traveling to Wuhan or the neighboring provinces are asked to isolate themselves, limit activity and request an assessment.

Those with symptoms are advised to call a hospital or medical clinic prior to arrival. Those who have been in contact with travelers who have developed symptoms within two weeks of traveling to Wuhan are also asked to request a review and call a hospital or medical clinic before they arrive.

Etchings said there is no need for travelers returning to Ottawa to do anything else except check for symptoms. “If someone is healthy, there is no need to change their behavior.”

Ottawa Public Health launched a webpage on Friday to provide residents of Ottawa with the latest information about the corona virus, which led to a travel blockade in central China and infected at least 900 people around the world.

“It’s a changing situation, so we’re constantly updating that with new information,” Etches said. “We link it to other pages. We work closely with the province, the federal government and the World Health Organization. Our page will be a one-stop-shop.”

Etches has held regular teleconferences with healthcare partners such as the city’s hospitals and paramedical services. She gave a pre-weekend briefing on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Department of Health added the new coronavirus as a designated disease to be reported under Ontario health legislation. Doctors, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are required to report a suspected or confirmed case to their local health officer.

The ministry has advised Ottawa that if someone with respiratory symptoms occurs, he or she must wear a mask and health workers must also wear a mask.

“We have a good system here. If a test is needed to exclude new coronavirus, it is organized with the hospital, with Public Health Ontario and with us at the local level. It is good news that the test exists and that it can be reversed quickly, “Etches said.

It takes about 24 hours to get test results, Etches said. If there is a positive result, the public is informed, with measures to protect the privacy of the patient.

If there is sufficient suspicion to justify testing, a team of nurses with infectious disease training is activated to work with the person and identify contacts that are in close physical proximity.

The most common symptoms that people are currently experiencing are probably flu, Etsen said.

“There are no indications that you need to test for the new corona virus. That would not be justified. Try to make it easy on yourself. It is important to stay hydrated, to rest. If you have difficulty breathing or stay hydrated, you need an assessment. “

