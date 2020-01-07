Public health agency issues insists precautions in the light of mystery disease

Loading...

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns Canadians to take precautions when traveling to the Chinese city, where a mysterious cluster of pneumonia cases is located.

Sakchai Lalit / AP photo

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns Canadians to take precautions when traveling to the Chinese city, where a mysterious cluster of pneumonia cases is located.

The government issued a travel advice Tuesday to warn travelers to Wuhan City in Hubei Province to avoid risky areas such as farms, markets for live animals and areas where animals can be slaughtered, contact with animals, alive or dead, and avoid surfaces with animal droppings or secretions.

The cluster of mysterious diseases was originally around a fish market in Wuhan.

The health authorities continue to investigate the cause of the diseases that have made at least 59 people sick in Wuhan. Other cases have been reported in Hong Kong.

Health officials have ruled out SARS, killing hundreds, including 44 people in Toronto in 2003. They have also excluded bird flu, other flu and MERS. There is no evidence that the disease has spread from person to person, but many countries, including Canada, are following the situation closely.

The government also recommends travelers to Wuhan to keep a close eye on their health, seek medical help if they fall ill and wash their hands regularly.

The Public Health Agency of Canada works with the World Health Organization and international partners to collect information about the mysterious disease.