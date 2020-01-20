Public elementary schools close in Ottawa while teachers organize a day strike

Ontario teachers on the picket line.

Public primary schools were closed in the city on Monday, while teachers from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board held a one-day strike.

It is one of the two-day strikes that some schools in Ottawa will close this week, while the education associations in Ontario are stepping up their job actions with rotating strikes.

Unless a deal is concluded before that time, both primary and secondary schools in the Catholic School Board of Ottawa close Tuesday, while Catholic teachers organize a one-day walk through the province.

Rotary strikes by three educational associations are expected this week to close schools in different cities in Ontario unless there is a breakthrough in stalled negotiations.

All four education unions that are currently negotiating are also concerned with work delays. For example, on the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District, supervising teachers do not supervise excursions or extracurricular activities that are held before and after school.

Monday’s strike has canceled classes for around 50,000 elementary students at the Ottawa-Carleton District School. The strike has closed all primary schools and classes 7 and 8 Bell, Count of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden.

In some schools and at the offices of MPPs, poker lines go up.

Parents are looking for childcare. The city of Ottawa organizes strike day camps.

The Ontario government has set up a program that pays parents between $ 25 and $ 60 a day to pay childcare costs on strike days. Parents are eligible if they have pupils in a school from kindergarten to grade 7 (or a student with special needs) or in a school-based daycare that is closed by a strike.

Monday’s strike is the third day-long walk to the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District. All schools on the board were closed on January 4 and 15 during walkouts through the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

From late Sunday, no negotiation dates were planned in the dispute between the government and public elementary teachers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). Monday’s strike is the first time members of that union have left the job in the current dispute. Rotating strikes by ETFO are planned throughout the week in the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is ready to return to negotiations, but it is up to the mediators in the disputes to determine the dates.

Meanwhile, both parties are stepping up the rhetoric in a struggle for public support. Lecce said parents are tired of “escalating” unions regardless of the government of the day. He accuses union members of hurting children by talking.

Trade union leaders and some parents who support them say they are fighting to protect the quality of public education.

On the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District the extensive day programs of the board that offer pre-school and after-school care are open on Mondays. These programs do not offer care during school hours. However, long-term programs run by external providers may be open. All the communal use of school permits before January 20 continues as normal.

Strikes and job promotions on Tuesday

Ottawa Catholic School Board, Catholic District School of Eastern Ontario, Renfrew County Catholic District School: Primary and secondary schools close when the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association continues with a one-day provincial wide strike.

Renfrew County District School Board: Both primary and secondary schools close when members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario continue with a one-day strike.

