Public Blast or Private Chat? Social media maps out a middle ground

This year, Mark Zuckerberg gave up his famous good intentions – the one who led him to get to know Mandarin, travel the country as a presidential candidate and slaughter a goat – instead of a prophecy for 2030. In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg outlined ” Some things that I think will be important in the next decade. ” Among them, he wrote, is a new kind of private social platform.

“The internet gave us the super power to connect everywhere and with everyone,” wrote the CEO of the world’s largest social media company. Over the past decade, people have used online platforms such as soap boxes and shouted their messages into megaphones. That has been an incentive – the Arab Spring, the emergence of Black Lives Matter, # MeToo. But even Zuck now recognizes that “being part of such a large community brings its own challenges and demands intimacy.”

A torrent of votes can be disorienting. It leads to information overload. Then there is the intimidation, the trolling, the shit posting. People started to realize that destroying things for thousands of people is not the same as real connection. And sometimes the things they posted years ago could be used against them.

The social media climate had turned out to be harsh and it was time to shuffle back in and lock the doors behind us. After ten years of having their thoughts burst in the wind, some people just wanted to talk to their friends.

Last year he spoke with WIRED, Zuckerberg described this shift as an exodus from the “public square” to the “living room”, places where people can come and relax and talk to each other again. Some platforms have taken advantage of this, such as Snap, which made private and fleeting popular. In the meantime, the social media empires focused on shared use in the direction of private messages. Facebook invested more products such as WhatsApp and Messenger; Instagram has introduced a feature to show friends in the list, and a separate app for messaging with them.

Even the public spaces are starting to feel a little more private, or at least a bit more protected. Instagram’s close list of friends limits broadcasts to a finely composed audience; another tool, called Restrict, lets users shadow vulnerable accounts. Twitter, which has long heralded the ultra-public conversation, is now experimenting with a few new ideas to limit who can participate in the dialogue. The company’s product team announced a series of experimental features this week that give you more detailed control over who can reply to their tweets – everyone, nobody, just the people you follow, or just the people mentioned.

If the first phase of social media was to let everything hang around for everyone, this chapter seems to demand a different space – not completely private, not free public for everyone. Those early days were a walk in the park. A park where, yes, you might be robbed, or a stranger starts yelling at you to smile more (or worse, much worse). Now social media communiqué requires a security detail.

Twitter users have long had the ability to block or mute abusive accounts; people have even devised their own ad hoc solutions for mass blocking. Instagram has also developed reporting tools and machine learning algorithms in recent years to filter out toxicity.

But these new, more detailed controls do more than just disable individual accounts. They acknowledge that the social problems online are not only the result of a few bad actors who can be muted or blocked or otherwise silenced. Perhaps the problems are systematic. It is not just individual accounts that are the problem – it is the ecosystem.

