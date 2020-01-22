Teachers picked at Churchill Alternative School in Ottawa on Monday.

Report cards are the last victim of the ongoing task action by the Ottawa public primary school teachers.

In a message sent to parents on Wednesday, the Ottawa-Carleton District school board said the teachers’ job action campaign made it impossible to distribute term 1 report cards for kindergarten students up to grade 8.

According to the administration, sanctions by the Federation of Elementary Teachers of Ontario include the refusal to:

• Full term 1 report cards – teachers provide the school administrator with a class list with grades for the different subjects / parts that are given, or a short remark per frame for communication from the kindergarten;

• Take on the role of report card manager;

• Submit the progress report, the term 1 report card or the kindergarten communication of learning.

Although no report cards are sent home, “teachers continue to use the ongoing evaluation and evaluation practice and will continue to provide feedback to students in the classroom and contact parents if necessary,” the board said in its email to parents .

Teachers continue to update individual education programs for students they have, the email said.

High school report cards are not affected.

ETFO organized a one-day strike in Ottawa on Monday as part of a rotating series of walks through the province. The teachers say they are fighting to protect the quality of education by resisting larger classes and compulsory online courses, while insisting on more support for students with special needs. The province says the strikes hurt children.

The government has also adopted legislation that limits a teacher’s salary increase to one percent per year, while unions seek an increase that is equal to the increase in living costs or around two percent.

