PUBG season 6 delivers the small 64-player Karakin Island - PC - News

Season 6 of PUBG is almost here and to wake you up, the developers have published a blog and video about the things to come. Patch 6.1 will be released soon (Wednesday, January 22) and contains the following highlights; new dangers, new weapons and a whole new island called Karakin.

Karakin will be the smallest PUBG card to date. On a 2 km square it is a quarter the size of Sanhok, the smallest map currently available. Krakin will be limited to 64 players and is designed for fast and furious matches with limited opportunities to lie low and avoid the heat of conflict. On the subject of heat, the fictional island is described as off the coast of North Africa and the arid, rocky environment offers wide open terrain and challenging assignments.

Another particularly new aspect of PUBG season 6 on the island of Karakin is the introduction of the Black Zone. This dangerous environment consists of various cities and connections around the island. They are not only randomly generated (they can be undamaged, completely crushed and everything in between), but the structures can be damaged and destroyed during the game. Sometimes rocket attacks will hit the Black Zone – and you will get a warning via a siren and a purple circle on the minimap. Buildings can therefore be very different or completely disappeared at the end of a competition.

Similarly, PUBG developers introduce Breach Points into structures (walls and floors) that can be destroyed by the new, sticky bombs in the game. It is thought that the Breach Points will open many new gameplay strategies and secret areas with beautiful loot. Finally, bullets with regard to destructible and weakened structures will be able to penetrate the weakest walls of Karakin.

Other important introductions with season 6 are the Motor Glider. This is available in Erangel and Miramar and 10 of these air vehicles will spawn over the map in each game (40 possible locations). The glider has two seats, one for a pilot and a gun for the passenger. You must refuel and pay attention to the fuel level of the glider used.

You can read more about update 6.1 – now on the test server – on the official PUBG blog, which describes things such as audio and matchmaking changes, plus bug fixes.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RiulaZRaAY (/ embed)