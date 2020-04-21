Pub Quiz – 30 sports quiz questions with answers

Never before have people been so enthusiastic about the grand quiz of old pubs, but who really wants to work for it?

Well, RadioTimes.com probably! Because we’ve worked hard, you no longer have to scratch with a sports quiz that’s ready for your friends, family and just about anyone who loves to get involved.

From football to Formula 1, from rugby to snooker, we have a little more to offer everyone, but who will be the winner of your sports audience quiz?

See below for a list of our possible questions and answers … and then play our TV Pub Quiz, Movie Audience Quiz and Music Audience Quiz!

Questions

How many points did Liverpool record in the 2019/20 Premier League season before the football postponement? Name the only football team that put Sir Alex Ferguson in charge. How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open? Which team has won more trophies since the first Ryder Cup golf tournament in 1927 – USA or UK / Europe? Which international team is currently at the top of the FIFA men’s world rankings? (April 2020) In what year did American football star Tom Brady win his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots? Who is the only player to score points in the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Conference, FA Cup, League Cup, Football League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League cup? Who is the last non-British, non-German Formula 1 driver to win the world driver title? Eoin Morgan set a six-man record at the 2019 World Cricket World Championships in a one-day international cricket game against Afghanistan. How many six did he create? Which WWE superstar did Tyson Fury wrestle with in 2019? Who is the most productive of the England women’s soccer team? In what sport would the competitors use any equipment known as foil? Which UK horse race track won three of Frankie Vettor’s seven races in 1995? In what sport do teams compete to win the Stanley Cup? What is the 100m world record for Usain Bolt bottling? What a famous football manager once said: “I wouldn’t say I’m the best manager in this business. But I was in the first place ”? Did Team GB win more medals in London 2012 or Rio 2016 in total? What year did the first FIFA World Cup take place? (Bonus point for the host country) England won the 2003 Rugby World Championships thanks to Jonny Wilkinson’s iconic fall goal. How many points did England score? How many MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor lost in his career? Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon last year when he beat Venus Williams. How old was Gauff? Which English football league team was nicknamed The Gas? What is Muhammad Ali’s real name? What is the largest capacity cricket factory in England? Fill in the name of the current NBA champions: Toronto _____. Did Cristiano Ronaldo score more goals in all competitions or did he play more games for Real Madrid? What course is held at the Masters Golf Tournament? Name the three players who will win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot. Who is the best man of all time in the rugby union for English men? How many balls are on the board at the beginning of the sniper game?

Tiebreaker (if needed!) What is the highest speed a Formula 1 car has ever recorded during the Grand Prix?

Answers

82 St. Mirren 12 USA (26 – 14 in total compared to Great Britain and Europe) Belgium 2002 Gary Hooper Kimi Raikkonen (2007) 17 Braun Strowman Kelly Smith Fencing Ascot Hockey (NHL) 9.58 seconds Brian Clough Rio 2016 (67 – compared to 65 in London 2012) 1930 (Uruguay) 20 Four 15 Bristol Rovers Cassius clay Lord Raptors More goals Augusta National Golf Club Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rory Underwood 22

Tie Striker: 231,523 km (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)