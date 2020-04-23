Pub Quiz – 30 football round questions with answers

The football world hasn’t stopped spinning right now – which means we still have plenty of time to test our memories of past celebrities, star achievements and crazy nicknames.

Our RadioTimes.com team has worked hard to provide all the ammunition you need to engage your companions in the pub quizzes Zoom, FaceTime or Houseparty, where you have been invited every day since closing.

Questions

Who was the last Manchester United player to beat Ballon d’Or before Cristiano Ronaldo? Which current Premier League team has made an offer to be officially recognized as the oldest professional club in the world? Which player has performed the most in Premier League history? Which team has spent the most seasons in Serie A? (88) Which Sheffield United striker scored the first ever goal in the 1992/93 Premier League? Before the block, name the two best teams in the English Championship. How many domestic titles in the senior division had Chelsea won before the first victory of the Rome Abramovich era in 2004/05? Which former Premier League team was sponsored by TY – the owners of the Beanie Babies franchise – between 2002 and 2005? Alan Shearer is the best goal scorer in the Premier League ever – how many did he score? Which goalkeeper kept the cleanest pages in Premier League history? One side in 2018/19 became the first team not to draw a single game in the home game in the Premier League. Name the team. Has Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Champions League during his career? What is so remarkable that Mario Balotelli only assists Manchester City in the Premier League? Which team will play their football at Estadio da Luz? Which player has named 170 caps in his name, who has performed the most in the English women’s team? Brazil has won the World Cup many times more than any other team in five wins. Which two countries are in second place with four World Cup titles? Which British team has won the European Cup more than once in their home Premier League? Fans of the Dutch ADO Den Haag attacked the club’s training ground in February 2020 to confront their manager – the former British Premier League boss – over his poor tactics. Name the manager. Name the only English winner European Golden Boot. How many West Ham players were named to the 1966 World Cup Finals XI in England? Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs? Which player was sold for the highest transfer fee the Premier League team has ever received? Who is Manchester City record keeping? In 1986, defender Alvin Martin created a hat trick for Newcastle with an 8-1 victory. What was so unique about his achievement? How many Ballon d’Or prizes have Lionel Messi won? Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Chairboys Which Premier League or EFL team is known as the Cod Army Which Premier League or EFL team is known as the Hornets Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Railwaymen Which Premier League or EFL team is known as: The Valiants

Tiebreaker (if needed!) How many different teams have BBC Cup and Football League legend Steve Claridge signed during his playing career?

Answers

George Parim Crystal Palace Gareth Barry (632) Inter Brian Deane Leeds, West Brom One Portsmouth 260 Petr Cech (202) Tottenham No. Set up Sergio Aguero to win the Premier League v QPR Benfica Fara Williams Italy and Germany Nottingham Forest Alan Pardew Kevin Phillips (Sunderland – 30 goals in 1999/2000) Three (Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Geoff Hurst) Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan) Philippe Coutinho (£ 105 million – from Liverpool to Barcelona) Rodri He scored against three different goalkeepers Six Wycombe migrants Fleetwood Town Watford Crewe Alexandra Port Vale

Tie striker: 23