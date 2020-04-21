Pub Quiz – 30 Disney round questions with answers

Did you spend so much time browsing through Disney + that you forgot to write a round for your online audience quiz? Well, you have a friend in us! We’ve put together a list of questions to keep your Disney obsession entertained as you navigate the whole new world, which is closing time.
Questions
- Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action relaunch?
- What Broadway heavyweight did the singing voices present to Princess Jasmine Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in both Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)?
- What are the names of all 7 elves Snow White (1937)?
- “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from 2000 movies?
- What is the name of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, played by Elaine Hendrix, in “The Parent Trap” (1998)?
- Which fictional European country is the heir to the throne in the Mia Thermopolis Princess Diaries?
- How many Disney movies has Lindsay Lohan appeared in?
- Who plays Cruella Deville’s 1996 Dalmatians?
- Which 2017 animated film story Coco won the Academy Award for Best Original Song this year?
- What is the address of the dentist’s office where Nemo is kept?
- Who is the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Incredible 2) was the voice of Edna Mode?
- Who played the title role in the 2015 Cinderella live-action restart?
- What is the name of the game Wreck It Ralph to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs?
- What Disney movie is “When Does My Life Start”?
- In which wing of the castle is Belle forbidden to visit the film Beauty and the Beast (1991)?
- Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s music tracks? (1994 The Lion King)
- What are the names of Hades’ henchmen in Hercules (1997)?
- Who is the 2012 film Brave dedicated to?
- What is Sully’s full name at Monsters Inc.?
- Which arrested development star published Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)?
- In what year did high school music premiere on the Disney channel?
- Who plays Ariel in the live show The Little Mermaid?
- In which US state is Lilo & Stitch established?
- In which Disney animated film does Joaquin Phoenix vote for the protagonist?
- In what year was Bambi released?
- What type of animal is Eeyore the bear cub in Pooh?
- Where is the butler Edgar trying to take the Duchess and her kittens to Aristocats?
- What is the Dog’s Name Up (2009)?
- Who votes for Tian in the princess and the frog?
- Who will Emma Thompson illustrate by rescuing Mr Banks?
Answers:
- Guy Ritchie
- Lea Salonga
- Doctor, clumsy, happy, sleepy, clumsy, sneezing and terrible
- The emperor’s new groove
- Meredith Blake
- Genoa
- 6 – Parental Trap, Life Size, You Understand, Freaky Friday, Teenage Drama Queen’s Confessions, Herbie: Fully Loaded,
- Glenn Close
- Remember me
- 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney, Australia
- Brad lind
- Lily James
- Sugar storm
- Sassis
- West wing
- Elton John and Tim Rice
- Pain and panic
- Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO and Pixar CEO, died before the film was released.
- James P. Sullivan
- Jason Bateman
- 2006
- Halle Bailey
- Hawaii
- Brother Karu – Kenai’s voice
- 1942
- Donkey
- Timbuktu
- Vika
- Anika Noni Rose
- P. L. Travers