Pub Quiz – 20 soap questions with answers

Quizzes have recently become one of the most popular activities to entertain the nation. Virtual pub quizzes appear in every corner of the Internet. It doesn’t matter if you’re at a house party, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Messenger – you’re never far from the quiz … but what do you do when it’s your turn to host?

20 damn questions! Answers below – no cheating …

Ready, persistent, quiz …

Questions

Which EastEnder character is the mother of twins Riley and Chatham? In what year did EastEnders start? Who was Kat Moon’s son Tommy’s biological father at EastEnders? Who became the landowner of Queen Vic of the EastEnder Pub on Christmas Day 2013? What was Yasmeen Metcalfe’s first wife on Coronation Street? What was the name of Asha and Aadi Alahan’s late mother on Coronation Street? Which character on Coronation Street first appeared in 1974 and is the fourth longest-serving member? Name the beloved pet of Coronation Street, which was laid in April 2020 after 14 years of laying stones. What was the village where Emmerdale was located before the infamous plane crash in 1993? In which famous soap store is Ephraim Monk a fictional brewery that supplies beer? Which Emmerdale character discovered in 2019 that their long-lost father was a wrestler named Bear Wolf? What is the abbreviation “Chas” in Emmerdale, meaning Chas Dingle? In what soap did the future doctor Whose companion Mandip Gill play Phoebe McQueen in 2012-2015? Which Hollyoa characters have married Mandy and Cindy been married to? Which former X-Factor will play Lisa Loveday at Hollyoax? What character did Adam Rickitt play on Coronation Street before Hollyoa joined Kyle Kelly? He is best known as Toadie Rebecch, but what is the real first name of a long-time Neighbor character? (Not the name of the actor) Who has been married several times more – Coronation Street Ken Barlow, EastEnder’s Ian Beale or Neighbors Paul Robinson? Which future Hollywood star played Mike Young’s neighbors and David Croft in Home and Discover? Which future star of the Avengers movie franchise played Kim Hyde in “Home and Away”?

Answers