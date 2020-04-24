Pub Quiz – 20 simple quiz questions with answers

Let’s be honest, everyone is currently taking quizzes – and if you can’t pass them, you can log in and join your preferred video conferencing system in the same way.

But what if you have to ask questions? Well, you can trawl the Internet for hours, or you can just use the questions we’ve come up with for you. Seriously, it’s that simple.

And what is also simple are these questions. So no one can possess you and say that the quiz was too difficult. It’s a win, a win!

Questions

Who usually presents the news on BBC One at 10pm? What is the Capital of Wales? What is the Dozen of Bakers? How many times has England won the men’s soccer world championships? What is the Portuguese Currency? How Many Miles is in a Marathon? At which annual awards ceremony is the Academy of Film and Science best known? Where do you wear brogers? In what year was the Battle of Hastings? Which Dutch artist famously painted sunflowers? On what birthday do British citizens first receive a telegram from the Queen? In which literary district of London is EastEnders? What does “www” mean in the context of an Internet address? Which of these precious metals is more expensive per ounce, gold or silver? Which is larger, A4 or A5 paper? Who plays Del Boy Trotter in Only Fools and Horses? What is the US Capital? What kind of clothing is made, Levi Strauss is best known? Name Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film Smell What does the TV channel name ITV mean?

Answers

Huw Edwards Cardiff 13 Once (in 1966) Euro 26 (actually 26.2, but we accept 26) Oscars You have those shoes on your feet 1066 Vincent Van Gogh 100th place Walford The web Gold A4 David Jason Washington DC Jeans (and denim) Jaws Independent television

