Pub Quiz – 20 research quiz questions and answers

Science can be hard enough at best, not to mention a tight pub quiz – maybe a virtual quiz session will put you under pressure? The next time you’re at a House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Messenger will see which of your friends have the brains of Big Bang Theory, providing some scientific summaries.

RaadioTimes.com is dedicated here to the issues science which Rick and Morty themselves would approve of – read on to 20 understanding questions! Answers below – no cheating …

Questions

How much DNA do humans and chimpanzees have? What is the richest gas in the Earth’s atmosphere? How long does it take sunlight to reach Earth – about 8 minutes, 8 hours or 8 days? What famous Britshi physicist wrote a short history of the time? At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal? In what modern country was Marie Curie born? What is the largest planet in our solar system? What is the name given to the number of protons in the atomic nucleus? How many vertebrae does the average person have? What was the name of the first anthropogenic satellites launched by the Soviet Union in 1957? Which ethical plan of doctors is named after an ancient Greek doctor? What is a material that does not carry an electric charge? Which mission of the Apollo Moon was the first to wear the rover of the Moon? How Many Teeth does an Adult Have? What is called mushroom research? Which symbol indicates silver in the periodic table? Which two planets are missing months? How many hearts do octopuses have? What does DC in electronics mean? What was the name of the first supersonic passenger plane?

Answers