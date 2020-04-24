Pub Quiz – 20 friends’ questions with answers

Want to challenge your friends and family with a virtual pub quiz, but try to ask questions? Don’t sweat it – RaadioTimes.com has covered you.

Whether you’re competing with House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Messenger, you should find what you need in our comprehensive list of audience quiz questions on a variety of topics.

This time we have compiled a list of the following Friends pub quiz Questions for You – 20 Questions That Are Even More Challenging Than the Bamboozled Round!

And if you’re already done, why not try our TV Pub Quiz, Movie Audience Quiz, Music Quiz or Sports Bar Quiz? In addition, many, many other pub quizzes are available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

You can find everything you need for the Friends Pub quiz below – unlike Joey, we’re happy to share it!

Questions

What is the full name of the Brad Pitt character in “One Rumor”? What is the name of the waiter who compares Monica to an “empty vase”? Alessandro runs an Italian restaurant in Alessandro – but what country is he really from? What does Rachel claim to be her favorite movie? What is Rachel’s real favorite movie? What does Ross offer to drink in “One where no one is ready” to prove how much Rachel means to her? What is Ross sending to the ugly naked guy to convince him to sell his apartment? How was Joey’s character Dr. Drake Ramoray killed during the Days of Lives? How many pages was Rachel’s letter to Ross about the reasons for their breakup? What will Chandler give Kathy for her birthday after Joey gives her Chandler’s original gift The Velveteen Rabbit? Which friend’s middle name is Muriel? What kind of song will Chandler sing in the video that will be included after Joey’s False Law and Order appears? In “One with All Cheesecakes,” Rachel and Chandler steal their neighbor’s cheesecakes – where do those cheesecakes come from? The Rossi Apollo 8 model has “Captain Ross” written on the side – but what is written at the bottom? In the first part, how can Friends tell how Monica gets back at the wineman Paul if she lies to her about her sex life? Name six things Joey claims to rhyme with Rachel in “One Girl from Poughkeepsie” – you’ll win a point for everyone! Why is Phoebe divorcing her cop-boyfriend Gary right after they move in together? What is the name of Rossi’s love contestant, who Greg Kinnear played in the 10th season of “One with Ross” Grant? What text message does Gavin (Dermot Mulroney) write about his birthday present to Rachel in “One with Phoebe’s Rats”? Which of Rachel’s ex-boyfriends owns the same sweater as Ross, causing some confusion about Rachel’s baby’s father?

Answers

Will Colbert Julio Lebanon Dangerous connections Weekend in Bernie Glass of grease Basket of mini-muffins Lower the elevator shaft 18 pages (front and back) Ballpoint pen (it’s also a watch) Chandler David Bowie ‘The Strangeness of Space’ Mama’s Small Bakery (Chicago, Illinois) “I Hate Monika” He breaks his watch Bagel, post, prison, bail, cable, maple He shoots the birds Benjamin Hobart “Gavinist” Silt

