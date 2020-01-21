PTSD patients can now be treated with party drug MDMA in the US - The Sun.

SOME patients with PTSD can now undergo psychotherapy, including the use of the party drug MDMA.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved extensive treatment access, although full market approval has not been granted, according to the New Atlas science and technology news website.

2

Some patients with PTSD now receive treatment with MDMACredit: Getty Images – Getty

2

Full approval is expected by 2022 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) says that 10 treatment locations will administer the therapy.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, one in 11 people will be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder during their lifetime.

“We praise the FDA for recognizing the major unmet medical need of PTSD by granting access to compassionate MDMA-assisted pychotherapy for people with treatment-resistant PTSD,” MAPS founder Rick Doblin told New Atlas.

“We are excited to start generating real-world evidence about this potential new treatment.”

Michael Mithoefer of MAPS adds that “combining the powerful effects of pharmacology with the potential depth of pychotherapy is a convincing model for leveraging advances in neuroscience and psychopharmacology without ignoring the complexity, wealth and innate capacity of the human psyche “

MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, produces feelings of “increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The NIDA warns that high doses can lead to liver, kidney or heart failure and death.

Full approval of the new treatment may come by 2022.

