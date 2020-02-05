Psychonauts 2 release date | Plot, trailer, consoles

Psychonauts 2 is a follow-up to fans’ favorite that came out in 2006 and has come a long way. After a successful crowd-funding campaign that raised $ 3.8 million, Psychonauts will soon be bringing its unique style to modern consoles.

Here is everything we know about the very strange but beloved Psychonauts 2 …

When was Psychonauts 2 released?

Psychonauts 2 initially had to be released in 2019, but developer Double Fine announced that they would postpone the release until 2020 to make the game as good as possible. The platformer is expected to be released later this year, five years after it was first announced at the 2015 Game Awards.

On which consoles and platforms is Psychonauts 2 released?

Psychonauts 2 is released on PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux and Macintosh operating systems.

What is Psychonauts 2 about?

The plot follows the interestingly mentioned Razputin (Raz) Aquato, who has achieved his dream of becoming a member of the international psychic espionage organization Psychonauts. However, Raz soon discovers that the organization is not everything it seems and that research is derived from peacekeeping and instead into practices such as necromancy …

In the third person platform, the player takes control of Raz, who uses his paranormal powers to delve into the minds of others. Once inside, the gameplay consists of the use of ‘psi forces’ such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis and levitation, as well as traditional platform elements such as jumping.

Expect clear visuals, numerous unique characters and buckets full of crazy humor.

Is there a trailer for Psychonauts 2?

Yes – there is a first look at gameplay here:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV3LGhgDQbc (/ embed)