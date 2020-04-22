Psychonauts 2 release date Land, trailer, consoles

A sequel to the favorite document released by fans in 2006, Psychonauts 2 has had a long way to go. Following a successful public funding campaign that raised $ 3.8 million, Psychonauts will soon bring its unique style to modern consoles.

Here’s everything we know about the very weird but beloved Psychonauts 2 …

When will Psychonauts 2 be released?

Psychonauts 2 was originally scheduled for completion in 2019, but developer Double Fine has announced a delay in releasing the game by 2020 to make the game as good as possible. The platformer is expected to be released later this year, five years after its first announcement at the 2015 Gaming Awards.

On which consoles and platforms will Psychonauts 2 be released?

Psychonauts 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux and Macintosh operating systems.

What is Psychonauts 2 talking about?

The plot follows the interestingly named Razputin (Raz) Aquato, who has achieved his dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization Psychonauts. But Raz soon discovers that this organization is not everything, as it seems, and that research has shifted away from peacekeeping and instead to practices such as necromancy …

In the third-person platformer, the player takes control of Razi, who uses his mental abilities to delve into the thoughts of others. When in the game, “psi forces” such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis and levitation are used, as well as traditional platform elements such as jumping.

Bright visuals, lots of unique characters and spider-like crazy humor are welcome.

Is there a Psychonauts 2 trailer?

Yes – here’s a first look at the game:

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV3LGhgDQbc (/ attach)