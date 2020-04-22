PSPC will reduce construction projects even further, but work on center blocks will continue

Since Ontario announced a suspension of construction in the state, Public Services and Procurement Canada has further reduced ongoing construction work on various federal projects, but the renovation of the historic Center Block building It is continuing.

“Based on our own assessment, we have begun demobilizing several sites prior to the announcement by the Government of Ontario [April 3].” Hill times.

“Following this announcement, we mobilized additional sites in line with the government’s amended directives. In total, 85 projects [districts of parliament] have been demobilized [to date].”

April 3, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford stated that as of April 4, all industrial construction in the state, except for projects that are considered essential services, such as those related to healthcare facilities and critical infrastructure. Announced that it will stop for the next two weeks transit], among others.

As reported by The Hill Times in late March, the PSPC, which acts as a conservatory of parliamentary buildings and is generally responsible for the federal infrastructure and workspace, received a telecommuting order from the federal in mid-March After it was published, it began to adjust its operations.

At that time, the ministry said it restricted work in occupied buildings to “emergency work only”. However, it shows that the exterior work and renovation of vacant buildings such as the center block will be continued even with the following modifications. Additional cleaning of equipment and shared facilities. Reduce and limit the number of construction teams on site to prevent workers from approaching. A new face to cover the protocol; make hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers available on site.

“As a general construction requirement, all workers should always wear personal protective equipment, including gloves, when performing work. Due to the nature of the work performed and the large footprint of the construction site, You can apply social distance in.

More changes have been made since Ford’s announcement, according to PSPC.

“While federal projects are not under state authority, Canadian public services and procurement departments are reducing state-wide construction activities in the spirit of co-operation between jurisdictions and advice to Canadian health centers.”

According to the PSPC, “approximately” 85 projects fall into the “temporarily demobilized” scale and natural range to date, and fall into three general categories.

First, there is an interior fit-up. Demobilized projects in this category include work on offices carved for the congressional administration of 50 O’Connor St. Temporary office space is leased to accommodate people displaced by work in other districts. The list also includes Wellington Building’s “Retail and Operations Space Maintenance”. Wellington Building was preparing for retail space [to be leased] along Sparks Street on the ground floor of the building.

Another category of projects affected is “internal improvement.” Drywall repairs and patchwork refurbishments within the East Block building continue to be occupied by approximately 40 Senators and staff, with inter alia ceiling and radiator repairs of the Federal Building suspended.

Finally, several projects dealing with “exterior repairs” were suspended. This includes justice building window sealing work, federal building window replacement and repair, and refurbishment of the 150 Wellington Street National Information Center exterior.

“We will continue to work on the Center Block and East Block,” he said. “We will also need the repair and maintenance work necessary for the safe operation of the Houses of Parliament.”

“Health and safety are still the number one consideration.” Another member of PSPC, Stéfanie Hamel, has worked closely with industry leaders and groups over the past month to rigorize the industry in the context of COVID-19. In the COVID-19 release of the latest version on April 16th, the Media Relations team has been “active in developing standard construction site protocols in Canada for the Canadian Construction Association.” “Participants”.

In addition to interior patchwork, ongoing work on the East Block building prior to full renovation of the building included masonry restoration, roof replacement and repair, and ironwork restoration. I will.

Work inside the Center Block building is currently focused on demolition work and reduction of harmful substances such as asbestos, especially on the 4th to 6th floors. Outside the building, excavations are underway in preparation for the final construction of the new Underground Visitor Welcome Center in the Houses of Parliament.

The final design plan, budget, and schedule for the overall refurbishment of Center Block has not yet been finalized or announced. To date, more than $ 770 million has been awarded for building renovations, with an overall spending of approximately $ 4.5 billion approved for district renovations.



