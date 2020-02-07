PSNI publishes images of devices attached to UK trucks

Police in Northern Ireland have released further details of a device attached to a truck that is said to be traveling to the UK.

The truck was supposed to take a ferry to Scotland the day Britain left the European Union.

The PSNI said they were warned of a truck bomb on Belfast Docks last Friday, January 31.

After searches in the port area, nothing was found and the ferry was allowed to sail.

On Monday, investigators received further information that the bomb was attached to a truck from a well-known shipping company.

Picture: PSNI

After reviewing 400 of the company’s vehicles, they found the device on a truck at the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Co Armagh.

An army bomb squad was called in to secure the device.

Detective superintendent Sean Wright said: “These pictures clearly show the explosive device on the truck.

“They also show how ruthless are those who knowingly expose drivers, road users and the general public to the risk of death or serious injury.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has been in the Silverwood commercial area between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, and has encountered unusual activities in the area to contact the police.”

They also ask anyone who has been in the area and may have dash cam footage at the same time to contact them.