PSA: AppleCare+ for iPad Pro also shields your new Magic Keyboard

The to start with Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders arriving to buyers, and some are wanting to know what kind of protection selections are accessible for the pricey new accessory. One minimal recognised detail is that AppleCare+ protection for your iPad Professional also extends to your Magic Keyboard.

The Magic Keyboard is Apple’s priciest iPad keyboard accent but, commencing at $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Professional. For that reason, it makes sense that you’d want long-time period safety for the accessory.

On its AppleCare rationalization website page, Apple writes:

AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and incorporates up to two incidents of accidental destruction protection just about every 24 months. Each incident is issue to a company fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus relevant tax.

What this signifies is that if you hurt your Magic Keyboard, you can have it changed below your iPad Pro’s AppleCare+ coverage for a support payment of $29. This policy has been in influence for many years, but MacMagazine 1st linked it to the Magic Keyboard earlier nowadays.

But sadly, you will have to increase AppleCare+ to your iPad Professional within just 60 times of the first obtain. This is a non-problem if you just acquired the new 2020 iPad Pro, but the Magic Keyboard is also backward suitable with the 2018 iPad Professional.

So if you bought a new Magic Keyboard for your existing 2018 iPad Pro, and you did not currently have AppleCare+ for the iPad, there is no way to insert it when you are previous that 60-working day window. Most likely Apple will inevitably offer you a way to purchase AppleCare just for a Magic Keyboard, but for now, this is the only solution.

To recap:

AppleCare+ for iPad Professional safeguards the iPad Professional, Smart Keyboard, Magic Keyboard, and/or Apple Pencil

Protection ought to be added in 60 times of the iPad Pro’s obtain date

$49 support cost for the iPad Pro

$29 support cost for Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and Magic Keyboard

AppleCare+ for the iPad Pro fees $129 for two several years of protection, but you can also pay $5.99 for each thirty day period for protection. Find out a lot more about how to insert AppleCare to your iPad in our whole tutorial correct here.

9to5Mac’s choose

People have differing views on no matter if or not AppleCare+ is value it. With the iPad Professional and Magic Keyboard, nonetheless, I imagine it’s a diverse argument. At the lowest-finish configuration, the iPad Professional and Magic Keyboard bundle sets you back again just less than $1,100 — that’s a steep expenditure and a set up that you will probable retain for at the very least two decades.

Paying $129 — or $5.99 per month — for AppleCare+ protection on your total iPad Professional set up looks like a clever final decision. This is specifically accurate if you know that you’ll (inevitably) vacation with your iPad Pro and genuinely set it by way of the things.

What do you consider? Is AppleCare+ truly worth it for shielding your iPad Professional, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil? Enable us know down in the comments!

